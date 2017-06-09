White Sox claim former top MLB prospect off waivers from Pirates

The White Sox are hoping a change of scenery is exactly what one of MLB's former top prospects needs.
On Friday, the White Sox announced they have claimed infielder Alen Hanson off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hanson, who was designated for assignment by the Pirates on June 2, was ranked in numerous publications as a Top 100 prospect in baseball from 2013-2015.
Hanson, 24, struggled in his time with the Pirates this season as he slashed just .193/.220/.263 with two triples, eight runs and one RBI in 37 games.
In 64 games across two seasons with the Pirates, Hanson has a slash line of .205/.239/.261 with 13 runs and four stolen bases.
Hanson, a native of the Dominican Republic, has a career minor-league slash line of .281/.340/.435 with 53 home runs, 316 RBI, 442 runs and 205 stolen bases.
The White Sox 40-man roster is now at 40 after Friday's move.
CLEVELAND -- Jake Petricka is satisfied to be back in the majors after clearing several large hurdles in the past 18 months.
The White Sox reliever was activated off the 10-day disabled list on Friday, returning to the club nearly two months after he suffered a strained lat muscle. That injury occurred only one game into a return from the 2016 campaign when Petricka was sidelined by a hip impingement that led to season-ending surgery. After making three rehab appearances at Triple-A Charlotte and throwing a handful more times off the mound in Arizona, Petricka is ready to be a part of the major league team once again.
“Very challenging on the mental side and obviously the physical side,” Petricka said. “The hip one was a ticking time bomb from my days playing hockey. The lat, that was one they kind of say it was like a hamstring. You run to first 400 times and the 401st you get a little pull. It made it tough, but we made it through so just another learning experience.”
“That’s the biggest thing, back to a normal routine. I feel like I’ve been rehabbing for a year and a half. It’s not what we are paid to do so I want to get back out there and play.”
Petricka posted a 3.24 ERA in 129 games between the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He saved 14 games in 2014 and held a trusted role in the White Sox bullpen.
Since then Petricka has only appeared in 10 games, including nine in 2016. The right-hander said his hip injury was hockey-related and ultimately it required surgery. But Petricka feels as if he’s cleared all the hurdles and wants to get going again.
“I feel as good as ever, as strong as we can be,” Petricka said. “Now we are here for the long haul.”
“(The rehab) was a lot of me pushing and them saying don’t be dumb. I think we did it right and we are good to go.”
CLEVELAND -- Rick Renteria doesn’t hold meetings just to hold a meeting.
Even though he downplayed it on Friday afternoon, players knew something was up when Renteria huddled them together in the dugout on Thursday night to try and light a fire under his club, who at the time was down by six runs. Though the White Sox ultimately came up short, they fought back to give the Tampa Bay Rays a scare before falling 7-5 at Tropicana Field.
“It's like a dog that's always barking --- at some point you just start to ignore it,” Renteria said. “I think you just have to have purpose, you have to have a good feel, a sense of time for when it is you're supposed to speak to people. I don't think that's necessarily limited to the game of baseball. I think anybody in any walk of life, in anything they do, at some point in time you have to have a conversation with the group or individual. You have to have a feel and a sense of time when you're going to do it. Like I said I think you have to have purpose, you have to have the ability to articulate a message if you need to present it. Just depends, everybody's different. The people that you're working with alongside are ultimately dictate what you need to do.”
The Rays radio broadcast described Renteria’s impromptu meeting as similar to a football coach huddling his players together and trying to fire them up. Renteria said he merely tried to offer his players encouragement and said it wasn’t a big deal.
Whatever Renteria went with, it appeared to work. Todd Frazier singled to start the fifth inning and Tim Anderson walked. The White Sox didn’t score in the fifth but they cut a 6-0 deficit to one run on Frazier’s two-run homer in the eighth and brought the tying run to the plate.
“Ricky kind of got in us a little bit in the dugout, saying ‘We’re professionals, let’s go --- pick it up a little bit,’ ” Frazier said. “That was right before I got the single so we kind of kick-started ourselves a little bit to play the game, keep playing. We fought our way back. We had a chance to tie it or win it. True grit, that’s how we’ve been playing. We’ve got to do that a little earlier and a little more often.”