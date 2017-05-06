Chicago White Sox

White Sox fall to Orioles despite late rally

White Sox fall to Orioles despite late rally

By Dan Hayes May 06, 2017 10:05 PM

BALTIMORE — Dylan Covey has looked a lot like you’d expect a Rule 5 starting pitcher to at the major league level.

While the White Sox rookie has sporadically offered glimpses of his talent, he also looks like a pitcher who entered this season with only six starts above Single-A. Covey experienced another round of struggles against a deep Baltimore Orioles lineup on Saturday night as the White Sox lost 6-5 in front of 28,718 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The right-hander allowed six earned runs and 10 hits in four-plus innings for the White Sox, who need a win on Sunday to avoid a series sweep. Jose Abreu hit his fifth home run in the loss.

“I felt like I was making pitches and they were kind of just putting them in the right spots on the field,” Covey said. “I felt pretty good overall. I’ve just got to avoid the long ball. It’s been my kryptonite.”

Though they intended to give him a good look in spring training, the White Sox originally had no plans to start the season with Covey in the rotation. But a March injury to Carlos Rodon altered everything and put Covey into the rotation as the fifth starter. A later injury to James Shields left the starting pitching-thin White Sox — who don’t want to forgo critical development time for prospects to fill a big league void — with few options for the rotation.

That’s meant tough times for Covey, who has six or more earned runs in three of his last four starts. While he was effective in two of his first three turns, Covey has struggled in his other three. He allowed eight runs and 10 hits, including three home runs, at New York on April 19 before yielding a pair of home runs and six earned runs in a loss at Kansas City earlier on the road trip.

Saturday night at Camden Yards was no easier of a task against an offense that came into the contest fifth in the American League with 34 home runs. Covey allowed three straight singles to load the bases before he recorded an out. He bounced back to strike out Chris Davis but faked a throw to third and was called for a run-scoring balk. Manager Rick Renteria said the balk was a result of a miscommunication from the bench.

Mark Trumbo’s RBI single and an RBI double by Trey Mancini made it 3-0 and had Covey’s night in jeopardy after only six hitters. But somehow Covey worked around another walk and stranded three base runners without further damage.

Covey retired four in a row before Manny Machado blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the second, the seventh homer the pitcher had allowed this season. Covey pitched out of a jam in the third inning and retired the side in order in the fourth, which allowed the White Sox offense a chance to rally.

While the White Sox pulled within 4-2 in the fifth inning, the Orioles immediately countered. Trumbo singled to start the fifth inning before Mancini crushed a two-run shot to deep left for a 6-2 Baltimore advantage. The blast drove Covey, who has an 8.28 ERA in 25 innings, from the contest.

“He kept working to minimize the damage,” Renteria said. “He kept going through it. We tried to get him through five. He left one more pitch up they were able to capitalize on.

“The two-run homer got him there in the fifth.”

Though the topic is likely to come up soon, Renteria didn’t comment about whether or not Covey’s spot in the rotation is in jeopardy.

Either way there are no easy answers.

Already thin on depth at Triple-A Charlotte, the White Sox already promoted Mike Pelfrey to take the place of Shields, whose return date still is to be determined. With prospects Carson Fulmer and Reynaldo Lopez seemingly off the table, the White Sox have limited options. Cory Luebke just made his first start of the season at Charlotte this week after returning from extended spring training. Rookie Tyler Danish has a 3.14 ERA through five starts for the Knights but also may fall under the same umbrella as Fulmer and Lopez.

“We have to sit down and calmer heads should prevail and see where we’re at,” Renteria said. “See how we all see it and see what it is we can do to either improve his outings or see what decisions we’re making moving forward. But right now he is where he is.”

If the White Sox didn’t look outside they could schedule a bullpen day for Covey’s next potential start (Friday at home) and give him time to work out the kinks. Or, with a day off Monday, they potentially could push back Covey’s next turn one day and work with him in the bullpen.

“I just need to execute a little bit better, maybe five to seven pitches a game,” Covey said. “It has kind of been — obviously with the home runs I haven’t really executed those pitches. Hanging breaking balls, especially two strikes, I need to get those in the dirt. Just keep battling.”

White Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak taking early success in stride

By Dan Hayes May 07, 2017 12:31 PM

BALTIMORE -- He has enjoyed this run without question, proving the White Sox correct and his former teams wrong. But Anthony Swarzak said he's doing his best not too get too caught up by the outstanding success he's had so far this season.

The veteran White Sox reliever said Sunday morning that he wants people to remember him come the All-Star break. If he keeps up this performance, that shouldn't be an issue. Toting a 95-mph fastball and a dominant slider, Swarzak has allowed three hits in 14 2/3 scoreless innings to start the season. He has walked one and struck out 17 batters.

"I've had some pretty high highs in my career and some pretty low lows and you start to realize, what the hell is the difference?" Swarzak said. "I've still got to show up every day. The sun always rises the next day. So you want to have a consistent work habit and try to just play to win every day and get on a championship team. That's really what people remember is winning a World Series and being a part of something special, not a good April."

The first part of Swarzak's season has surpassed good. Swarzak said in spring training he's done saving his bullets and that's why his fastball velocity has increased from 93.6 mph in 2014. But his slider also has more bite than ever. 

Opponents are hitting .067 against Swarzak, who has set down the last 15 hitters he has faced and 33 of 34 overall. Not only are hitters having trouble with the fastball, they've got a .100 average against his slider, according to Brooksbaseball.net. That mark is well below his previous best against the slider (.253) in 2014.

"I feel like I've had a pretty good slider for a few years," Swarzak said. "I feel like it plays. But as far as not missing with it and executing and not scared to go to it two times in a row, stuff like that, everything is kind of mixing in well right now for me."

Swarzak's performance and several key injuries have already shifted his role in the White Sox bullpen. Manager Rick Renteria has capitalized on Swarzak's run and used him in critical situations throughout the current road trip. Renteria thinks Swarzak's success is in part because of the downward angle on his pitches and explosive action.

"His confidence level is very high right now," Renteria said. "He's found a way to throw (the slider) so it's effective for strikes. He can come back with the velocity. When you have command of multiple pitches, hitters try to eliminate one or the other. But his fastball has tremendous life, so even if you're waiting for it, it's got a little giddyup."

Though he's off to a tremendous start, Swarzak knows it doesn't mean anything unless he keeps it going. Given where he is in his career, he's doing his best to stay grounded. He's happy to be pitching so well as one of his former teams --- the Minnesota Twins --- is set to open a series at the White Sox. But his desire is to be pitching just as well the next time the Twins roll back through town.

"It's always fun to prove people wrong and the organization right that you're with," Swarzak said. "Right now I'm just trying to grab a hold of what's going on as far as opportunity and my career and stuff. Right now I'm heading in the right direction, but it's all about consistency. If I have an equally bad month as I've had a good month, nobody's going to know who the hell I am come the All-Star break. It's one of those things where I'm trying to keep it all in perspective and take it one day at a time."

Preview: Charlotte Knights battle Gwinnett Braves tonight on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 06, 2017 11:41 PM

Watch the Charlotte Knights battle the Gwinnett Braves tonight on CSN. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

It's the third of eight games that CSN will televise over the next two months to give fans an opportunity to watch the future of the White Sox, such as top prospects Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada.

Check out the rest of the television schedule here.

