White Sox name Michael Kopech, Micker Adolfo minor leaguers of month

By Dan Hayes June 01, 2017 4:05 PM

Michael Kopech became the second consecutive player acquired for Chris Sale to win a White Sox minor leaguer of the month award on Thursday.

Kopech posted his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season on Wednesday night at Double-A Birmingham to finish May with 47 whiffs in 35 innings. The right-hander went 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA in six starts, allowing 20 hits and walking 17 over 35 innings. He was named the organization’s pitcher of the month.

Single-A Kannapolis’ Micker Adolfo was named the player of the month for May after he slashed .333/.385/.531 with two home runs and 17 RBIs in 104 plate appearances. Adolfo, who received a $1.6-million signing bonus in 2013, finished May with 14 extra-base hits. The outfielder, who turns 21 in September, has already appeared in 40 games this season, 29 shy of the most he’s played in one campaign. Adolfo played 69 games in 2016, including 65 at Kannapolis.

Yoan Moncada, who was also acquired from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Sale, was named the organization’s minor league player of the month in April.

Kopech is the No. 2-rated prospect in the organization and is ranked 12th overall in baseball, according to MLBPipeline.com. Toting a 100-mph-plus fastball, Kopech entered the season with plenty of optimism after a strong finish to the 2016 season. Despite early struggles with command, he’s has put together a very strong season with 75 strikeouts in 53 innings. Kopech reduced his walk-rate from 18.1 percent in April (14 in 77 batters) to 12.2 percent in May (17 in 139).

He and Moncada were the main pieces in a four-player package that sent Sale to the Red Sox in December. The White Sox also acquired Single-A Winston-Salem outfielder Luis Basabe and Single-A Kannapolis pitcher Victor Diaz in the deal.

The No. 21-prospect in the organization, Adolfo’s award arrives days after the White Sox spent a club-record $26 million to sign Cuban outfielder Luis Robert. At the time he signed, Adolfo’s bonus was the largest ever awarded by the White Sox to an international amateur.

Other May player nominees included: Triple-A Charlotte’s Danny Hayes and Nick Delmonico, Birmingham’s Hunter Jones, Single-A Winston-Salem’s Danny Mendick and Kannapolis’ Jameson Fisher.

Pitching nominees included: Charlotte’s Lucas Giolito, who threw a seven-inning no-hitter, Kannapolis’ Alec Hansen and Mike Morrison, and Winston-Salem’s Tanner Banks.

By Dan Hayes June 01, 2017 8:53 AM

Not only have they shifted their draft philosophy to include more analytics, the White Sox have also adapted their methodology in collecting background information on players.

The club’s social media team is now heavily involved in the process as they help the amateur scouting department by researching prospective draftees' personal accounts. If a potential draft pick has Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, the White Sox won’t hesitate to use it as a tool to gather more information.

Amateur scouting director Nick Hostetler said it’s just another way to attempt to fill out the picture when considering players, which is significant given the amount of uncertainty already involved in prospects.

“It’s huge,” Hostetler said. “It kind of gives us a comfort who we’re sinking our investments in. And look, these guys don’t perform, my kids don’t go to camp, they might not be in private school, whatever it may be. We’ve got to continue to make sure we’re minimizing our risk from the personality standpoint.”

One of the hardest parts of assessing amateur athletes is figuring out what kind of person the player is away from the field. Whereas you can use a radar gun to clock how fast a pitcher throws or TrackMan can tell you a college hitter’s average exit velocity, determining the personality is limited to interactions with players and those that surround them.

Scouts can interview players during the process. Colleges set up scout days so players can knock out a series of interviews with interested teams in a one sitting. But what prevents a player from telling a team exactly what they want to hear instead of the truth? Scouts also can ask coaches and friends and family members about the player to try and establish who he is.

Still, it’s not an easy process when there are millions of dollars involved.

The San Diego Padres had seen Matt Bush play when they selected him with the first overall pick of the 2004 draft.

The talent was undeniable.

But they hadn’t thoroughly investigated who he was off the field. Had they, who knows if the Padres would have taken Bush, who had a series of off-field incidents, including a felony hit and run and a DUI in March 2012.

“It’s difficult,” Hostetler said. “A lot of kids can put on a face in front of you. Far more goes into it than just the meetings. It’s talking to friends, enemies, teachers, opponents, umpires, etc.”

Social media adds another layer for teams. It can offer them a glimpse into the player’s personal life.

Hostetler said it’s not so much about what an athlete posts — though clearly the potential for red flags exists — but rather what else an account provides. Now teams can get a sense for what a player’s interests may be as well as who they hang out with off the field. Hostetler has spent part of this week reviewing information about potential draftees as his department prepares for the June 12 amateur draft.

“We have our social media team always checking who they are associated with, who they might run with, not necessarily maybe what they post,” Hostetler said. “The background work that our area scouts put in, the time that they spend as well as all the other researchers we have, it’s part of the puzzle, just as the analytics are and the player evaluations are.”

By #WhiteSoxTalk June 01, 2017 1:05 AM

On the day that Hawk Harrelson announced he is retiring from the White Sox broadcast booth after the 2018 season, he sat down for an interview with Chuck Garfien and Ryan McGuffey on the latest White Sox Talk Podcast.

Hawk talks about his legendary White Sox career, his relationship with Joe West, how umpires will celebrate his retirement and whether he believes he will make it to Cooperstown.

Later, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf joins the podcast to talk about Harrelson as well as Jason Benetti who signed a multi-year extension as Hawk's official replacement.

Then, White Sox Insider Dan Hayes comes on to discuss the struggles of Jose Quintana and whether his trade value has been affected by his sub-par season.

Listen to the latest White Sox Talk Podcast right here:

