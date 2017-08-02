Chicago White Sox

White Sox minor league pitcher of the month Reynaldo Lopez 'forcing issue' to be called up

White Sox minor league pitcher of the month Reynaldo Lopez 'forcing issue' to be called up

By Dan Hayes August 02, 2017 1:39 PM

Reynaldo Lopez has only strengthened his case over the last month that he deserves to be in the majors.

Seemingly ready for a promotion, the Triple-A Charlotte starting pitcher was named the organization’s minor league pitcher for July on Wednesday. Single-A Winston-Salem outfielder Eloy Jimenez and Charlotte infielder Jake Peter split honors as the franchise’s minor league player of the month.

Acquired in the deal that sent Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals, Lopez posted a 2.10 ERA and struck out 38 batters in 30 innings last month. MLB.com’s No. 59 prospect, Lopez currently is among the International League leaders in strikeouts (third with 122), strikeouts per nine (third, 9.5), opponents average (third, .220) and innings pitched (fifth, 116).

“He’s forcing the issue,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters on Sunday. “He’s had several starts in a row that have been very impressive. Lucas Giolito, as well, has been impressive in his recent starts, and at some point here they’re likely going to force our hand to get them here to Chicago and give them the opportunity to show what they can do at the big league level.”

Peter hasn’t slowed down since he adjusted levels, moving up to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham in July. Peter not only had an 18-game hitting streak, he hit .364/.424/.542 with four home runs, 13 RBIs and 21 runs between the two.

Jimenez has used his new opportunity with the White Sox to show how explosive of an offensive force he can be. The No. 5 prospect in baseball, Jimenez produced a .356/.415/.678 slash line with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBIs in 17 games after he was acquired in the deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs.

“We view him as similar to Moncada, where Yoan was in his development the year before we acquired him — with the potential to grow into a potent offensive force,” Hahn said last month. “Again, one of the more exciting prospects in baseball with a diverse skillset that can impact the game multiple ways.”

Lopez’s potential has had plenty of fans wondering when he’ll have the chance to make an impact in the majors.

The White Sox starting rotation could use the help. The team’s starters are 22-49 with a 5.13 ERA this season and have only pitched five or more innings in 52 of 104 games. Lopez, who has 42 major league innings to his credit, was the most polished pitcher acquired last winter. The White Sox suggested he was close to major-league ready during the spring and Lopez has begun proving it the past few months.

“He’s been commanding all his pitches, being very aggressive within the zone and showing that he’s getting close to needing to be here to show what he can do against big league hitters,” Hahn said.

Marcus Stroman, Tim Anderson now beefing on Twitter after last night's dust-up

Marcus Stroman, Tim Anderson now beefing on Twitter after last night's dust-up

By Mark Strotman August 02, 2017 1:58 PM

It's rare for a pair of last-place teams playing in early August to create headlines, but Tim Anderson and Marcus Stroman did just that on Tuesday.

And it carried over into Wednesday morning.

Anderson stepped out of the batter's box in an attempt to throw Stroman out of his rhythm in the 7th inning. Stroman apparently mumbled something before striking Anderson out on a slider.

Anderson jawed something at Stroman as he walked back to the dugout, and the Blue Jays starter responded. Both benches cleared and although cooler heads prevailed, both sides were fired up after the game.

“He’s going to try to throw me off, so why not step out and try to throw him off," Anderson said. "It was one of those things, I stepped out and he just complains and cries like he always does. That’s what it led to.”

Stroman had his own comments to reporters, saying Anderson talking after striking out "made zero sense to me."

But that wasn't the end of the story.

Strotman, who is rather active on Twitter with 374,000+ followers and 26,000 tweets, fired off this just after midnight:

Anderson didn't appreciate the sub-tweet, and let Stroman know about it:

Stroman has also "liked" a handful of tweets of fans and fellow MLBers sticking up for him.

Anderson got a little revenge on Wednesday afternoon, starting the day 2-for-2 with an infield single and a triple.

Hopefully, for all our sake, this isn't over yet.

Nick Delmonico's first hit was cherry on top of big league debut with White Sox

Nick Delmonico's first hit was cherry on top of big league debut with White Sox

By Dan Hayes August 02, 2017 12:00 AM

Nick Delmonico earned this proud achievement, and it couldn’t have gone any better.

The newest member of the White Sox arrived on Tuesday afternoon and made his major league debut in an 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Promoted from Triple-A Charlotte in the wake of Willy Garcia going on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion, Delmonico went 1-for-4 in the losing effort. But even the final score wasn’t enough to take away from a banner day for the White Sox rookie after everything he endured to reach this point. Delmonico’s arrival in the big leagues comes nearly two and a half years after he quit baseball entirely.

“It kind of flashes before your eyes, everything that you’ve done to get here,” Delmonico said. “It’s just a great moment. I’m trying to take everything in. I tried to text all the people that I could text. And then you’ve got to worry about a game tonight.

“It feels amazing. It’s something that I can’t describe. I’m the happiest boy in the world right now.”

The promotion is an equally proud moment for third-base coach Nick Capra and assistant general manager Buddy Bell. The pair took a chance on Delmonico in 2015 when they convinced the White Sox to sign him to a minor league deal. Delmonico had asked for his release from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2014. He had previously served a 50-game suspension while with the Brewers for using Aderall.

Delmonico didn’t start playing for the White Sox until June 2015 at Class-A Kannapolis but performed well every step of the way since. That included making a strong impression on the White Sox this spring, where manager Rick Renteria said Delmonico had an infectious personality.

“Nicky is a pretty energetic kid full of energy,” Renteria said. “I think he connects with all of his teammates very, very well. He’s a gamer. I think we saw that in the spring. He worked extremely hard.”

[WHITE SOX TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Part of that work involved Delmonico moving around the diamond to provide versatility. A third baseman his entire career, Delmonico played first base and left field this spring. The White Sox also liked his left-handed bat and the power he can provide. Delmonico backed up his spring performance at Charlotte, hitting .262/.347/.421 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 429 plate appearances.

When he arrived at the park on Tuesday he met with Bell in his office and then spoke to Capra, who previously was the franchise’s farm director.

“When we brought him in we knew he had the talent,” Capra said. “I don’t know if we were quite sure that it would happen. But with all the hard work and effort and diligence he has gone through, he deserves it.

“It’s a terrific story. The kid came a long way from where he was and he had a lot of ambition to get this done and he’s done it.

“It’s just amazing to see the transformation from the moment we got him to now. Obviously in the clubhouse, as a teammate, in the field, putting up the numbers, to be able to get here, we couldn’t be happier for this kid.”

Delmonico only perfected his debut in the eighth inning when he dumped a one-out single to center field for his first major league hit.

The hit in his fourth at-bat broke an early streak of bad luck. The left-hander grounded into a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning on a ball that had 39 percent chance of being a hit, according to BaseballSavant.MLB.com. Delmonico said Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak patted him on the back and apologized after taking the hit away.

Two innings later, Delmonico grounded out hard to second base, a ball that had a 52 percent chance of being a hit. It wasn’t until he parachuted a Ryan Tepera pitch into center field in front of a charging Kevin Pillar that Delmonico picked up the hit. Delmonico, who played in front of a number of friends and family, got a standing ovation for his hit from the home crowd.

“The whole game, from start to finish, it was awesome,” Delmonico said. “It was a dream come true. I’m very fortunate to have this day and to have my family out to watch.”

