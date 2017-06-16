White Sox Minor League Report: Jordan Guerrero turning heads with Barons

As part of a weekly series, presented by Ozinga, CSNChicago.com will highlight the top performances of several prospects in a weekly minor league report.

White Sox Blueprint Player of the Week: Jordan Guerrero (SP), Birmingham Barons

After struggling throughout the first two months of the season, Jordan Guerrero has turned the corner in the month of June.

In his last three starts, Guerrero has allowed just three earned runs and 16 hits with 14 strikeouts across 23 innings. Guerrero tossed his first complete game of the season Tuesday night, surrendering just two hits and notching 4 strikeouts against the Mobile BayBears.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander, who was originally drafted by the White Sox in 2012, is not currently ranked among the team's Top 30 prospects on MLB Pipeline.

Charlotte Knights

The Charlotte Knights have been scuffling at the plate as of late, but one bright spot has been the White Sox Opening Day center fielder.

Since getting sent down to Charlotte, Jacob May has a .277/.339/.396 slash line in Triple-A.

May has six hits in his last six games and drove in three runs in the Knights' victory Thursday night. The speedy May has stolen four bases in his last 10 games.

Winston-Salem Dash

Landon Lassiter has opened some eyes in Winston-Salem this season.

The 24-year-old outfielder has been scorching at the plate. Over his last 10 games, Lassiter is hitting .333 with a homer and seven RBI.

Since getting selected by the White Sox in the 21st round of the 2015 MLB Draft, Lassiter has a .290/.379/.391 minor-league slash line with seven home runs and 71 RBI in 195 games.

Kannapolis Intimidators

The White Sox have a pair of offensive prospects in Kannapolis who have struck fear in the eye of opposing pitchers over the last few weeks.

Outfielder Micker Adolfo has found his power stroke as he's smashed four home runs and 10 RBI over his last 10 games.

Fellow Intimidators outfielder Joel Booker, a 22nd round pick of the White Sox last year, has registered 16 hits to go along with a homer and four RBI during that same span.

Pitcher Alec Hansen continues to post video game numbers on the mound for Kannapolis as he's allowed just eight baserunners to go along with 18 strikeouts in his last two starts.

DSL White Sox

Luis Robert's professional debut with the White Sox was a success as the 19-year-old Cuban outfielder belted a home run in his second at-bat in the Dominican Summer League.

Robert has only played in three games and has scored two runs, walked four times and stolen one base.

17-year-old outfielder Anthony Coronado leads the DSL White Sox with a .353 batting average and seven RBI in 11 games.