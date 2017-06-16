Chicago White Sox

White Sox Minor League Report: Jordan Guerrero turning heads with Barons

White Sox Minor League Report: Jordan Guerrero turning heads with Barons

By Scott Krinch June 16, 2017 1:25 PM

As part of a weekly series, presented by Ozinga, CSNChicago.com will highlight the top performances of several prospects in a weekly minor league report.

White Sox Blueprint Player of the Week: Jordan Guerrero (SP), Birmingham Barons

After struggling throughout the first two months of the season, Jordan Guerrero has turned the corner in the month of June.

In his last three starts, Guerrero has allowed just three earned runs and 16 hits with 14 strikeouts across 23 innings. Guerrero tossed his first complete game of the season Tuesday night, surrendering just two hits and notching 4 strikeouts against the Mobile BayBears.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander, who was originally drafted by the White Sox in 2012, is not currently ranked among the team's Top 30 prospects on MLB Pipeline.

Charlotte Knights

The Charlotte Knights have been scuffling at the plate as of late, but one bright spot has been the White Sox Opening Day center fielder.

Since getting sent down to Charlotte, Jacob May has a .277/.339/.396 slash line in Triple-A.

May has six hits in his last six games and drove in three runs in the Knights' victory Thursday night. The speedy May has stolen four bases in his last 10 games.

Winston-Salem Dash

Landon Lassiter has opened some eyes in Winston-Salem this season.

The 24-year-old outfielder has been scorching at the plate. Over his last 10 games, Lassiter is hitting .333 with a homer and seven RBI.

Since getting selected by the White Sox in the 21st round of the 2015 MLB Draft, Lassiter has a .290/.379/.391 minor-league slash line with seven home runs and 71 RBI in 195 games.

Kannapolis Intimidators

The White Sox have a pair of offensive prospects in Kannapolis who have struck fear in the eye of opposing pitchers over the last few weeks.

Outfielder Micker Adolfo has found his power stroke as he's smashed four home runs and 10 RBI over his last 10 games. 

Fellow Intimidators outfielder Joel Booker, a 22nd round pick of the White Sox last year, has registered 16 hits to go along with a homer and four RBI during that same span.

Pitcher Alec Hansen continues to post video game numbers on the mound for Kannapolis as he's allowed just eight baserunners to go along with 18 strikeouts in his last two starts.

DSL White Sox

Luis Robert's professional debut with the White Sox was a success as the 19-year-old Cuban outfielder belted a home run in his second at-bat in the Dominican Summer League. 

Robert has only played in three games and has scored two runs, walked four times and stolen one base.

17-year-old outfielder Anthony Coronado leads the DSL White Sox with a .353 batting average and seven RBI in 11 games.

Wake-up Call: Davidson's hot bat; Cubs just a .500 team?; Still no deal for Trubisky

By CSN Staff June 15, 2017 11:20 PM

By CSN Staff June 15, 2017 11:20 PM

Did Rick Renteria's ejection spark White Sox mid-game rally?

By Dan Hayes June 15, 2017 6:15 PM

Avisail Garcia got the heave-ho and it sent Rick Renteria into a rage on Thursday afternoon.

By the time the incident was over, Renteria got tossed, his White Sox hat had been hurled into the ground, and then retrieved, and the White Sox dugout was fired up.

White Sox players widely credit Renteria’s passion and support as a reason for their mid-game rally. The White Sox sent 10 men to the plate in the sixth inning after Garcia and Renteria were both ejected in the fifth. They scored four times en route to a 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It was like, ‘Boom,’ (Renteria) got fired up,” catcher Kevan Smith said. “Nobody wants to see one of our best hitters come out of the lineup and obviously he was very frustrated. But that just shows you what he’s preaching to us in here, what he brings to the able. It was awesome to see him get a little heated.”

Prior to Thursday, Garcia had never been thrown out of a game in his career. The ejection was the eighth for Renteria, including two with the White Sox. Down 0-2 in the count to Chris Tillman, Garcia was on the borderline of checking his swing on a slider away.

He contends he didn’t go around.

“I didn’t swing, 100 percent,” Garcia said. “That’s why I get mad. But that happens. Everybody makes mistakes.”

Paul Emmel didn’t see it the same way down at first base. The crew chief said Garcia went around, which caused the batter to throw his arms up as he started to walk back to the dugout. Garcia then paused, turned around and pointed at his own eyes as if to let Emmel know he would be watching him. Emmel immediately ejected Garcia, which brought Renteria racing out of the dugout.

“I don't think (Garcia) did anything too egregious,” Renteria said. “I'm sure (Emmel) will disagree with me. But they have a tough job to do. Again, I say with all due respect to all of them, they have a very difficult job to do and they don't want people showing them up. I get all that. But I think I sit back and try to think about all the things the players are experiencing, the pressure that they're under to perform. I want people to stay in the ballgame.

“I guess, whatever physical reaction he gave him didn't sit well so he ejected him.

“I just think that players feel passionate about what they're doing and sometimes when things do go well they express themselves and it's something I think we have to have a little thicker skin with, that's all.”

Several players said they loved Renteria’s response.

Starting pitcher David Holmberg said the ejection gave the White Sox the extra energy needed to start the game-winning rally after a quick turnaround following a long, late game Wednesday. Garcia said he appreciated Renteria’s support.

“It’s always good when your manager has your back,” he said.

Smith said he just appreciates a good hat toss. Though the StatCast data wasn’t made available, the velocity with which Renteria’s hat was fired into the ground may have rivaled that of a Giancarlo Stanton or Aaron Judge home run. After he finished giving Emmel a piece of his mind, Renteria retrieved the hat on his way back to the dugout.

“I’ve seen a lot of things throughout my minor league career,” Smith said. “But I always love when stuff gets thrown or covered up or bases get thrown out. It’s all fun. That’s one of the things I think replay has kind of taken from the game. You don’t get to see that as much and it kind of gets you going.”

