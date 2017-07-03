White Sox name minor league player, pitcher for month of June

The White Sox farm system is full of household names at this point thanks to the team's rebuild, but the organization's top performers in June weren't those topping the White Sox prospect rankings.
The White Sox announced Monday that outfielder Micker Adolfo, playing at Class A Kannapolis, and left-hander Jordan Guerrero, playing at Double-A Birmingham, were the organization's minor league player and pitcher of the month, respectively.
Adolfo, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the White Sox No. 21 prospect, hit .267 with eight doubles, eight homers, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 26 games last month, during which he had a 19-game on-base streak. Adolfo was also the White Sox minor league player of the month in May.
Guerrero isn't ranked in the organization's top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, but that didn't stop him from having a strong June, going 4-0 with a pencil-thin 1.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in five starts. Named to the Southern League All-Star team, Guerrero also threw a two-hit shutout on June 13.
Today’s starting pitching matchup: Carlos Rodon (0-1, 0.00 ERA) vs. Jharel Cotton (5-7, 5.02 ERA)
Only one more week until the MLB All-Star break, something the White Sox could use after a crazy travel schedule.
But before that, they will head back on the road to close out the first half of the season after a 10-game homestand. Rick Renteria's club will visit the Oakland Athletics followed by the Colorado Rockies, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
When All-Star break arrives next week, one player won't be getting a rest, respectively.
On Sunday, Avisail Garcia was named a White Sox representative for the All-Star Game, his first career appearance.
