White Sox name Yoan Moncada, Dane Dunning minor leaguers of month

By Dan Hayes May 01, 2017 8:32 PM

White Sox name Moncada, Dunning minor leaguers of month

The White Sox named Dane Dunning and Yoan Moncada their minor leaguer pitcher and player of the month on Monday afternoon.

An experienced college pitcher, Dunning tore up the competition at a lower level, which prompted his promotion to Advanced-A Winston-Salem on Friday. The right-hander will make his first turn for Winston-Salem on Tuesday after he posted a 2-0 mark, 0.35 ERA and struck out 33 while walking only two in 26 innings at Single-A Kannapolis.

“He’s got stuff,” MLB.com’s Jim Callis said. “He’s not going light up the gun like (Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez) can. But he’s got a fastball with life and he’s got three pitches. He’s legit. He very well could go from being the third guy in the trade for (Adam) Eaton to the best guy.”

There’s been little doubt about Moncada’s abilities since the White Sox acquired him as part of a four-player package from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Chris Sale. Moncada played the part in spring training after a slow start and he’s continued to tear it up at Triple-A Charlotte. The second baseman still has a high strikeout at 31.2 percent. But he also has produced at a .314/.385/.500 clip with four home runs, seven RBIs and six stolen bases in 96 plate appearances.

“I’m glad he’s on our team,” Charlotte pitcher Carson Fulmer recently said.

By Dan Hayes May 01, 2017 10:52 PM

White Sox name Moncada, Dunning minor leaguers of month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacob May knows he must improve if he’s going to make it in the big leagues.

The White Sox sent their struggling young outfielder back to Triple-A Charlotte at the conclusion of Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Though he drove in his team’s only run with a two-out RBI single, May only managed two hits in 36 at-bats, including an 0-for-26 start to his career. The team will announce a corresponding move prior to Tuesday’s 7:15 p.m. contest.

“Just to learn from the experience,” May said. “I got a good taste of it and how to go about my business and how to compete up here. So I’ve just got to go down and get better.”

“It’s no joke. You’ve got to come up here every day and got to go to war in the box and on defense. It’s the best of the best and they’re here for a reason. You’ve got to stay sharp defensively and on your swing. You’ve just got to develop a good routine and stick to your system.”

May came out of nowhere to win the starting centerfield job this spring. Charlie Tilson injured himself early in camp and May took advantage of the extra chances and played so well that the White Sox traded veteran Peter Bourjos to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later.

But May never found the same comfort once the regular season began. May’s struggles afforded Leury Garcia more opportunity and the veteran took advantage with his best month ever in may. White Sox manager Rick Renteria hopes May will benefit from more consistent playing time at Triple-A.

“He might have been a little overmatched,” Renteria said. “That’s just the bottom line. You want to make excuses for it. Might have been a little overmatched right now. He had a great spring, showed a lot of hard work, tenacity, even here going and working with the guys and trying to get himself back on track, trying to keep his confidence up. His energy has always been the same. It’s very consistent. He’s done everything for the work in the field and working with the guys in the cages and everything else we could have asked of him. He was doing everything he needed to do. Just things weren’t happening.”

May singled with two outs in the fourth inning to put the White Sox ahead 1-0. He took a positive from his performance and said he knows what he must do to be successful the next time he returns.

“I definitely have to get better,” May said. “Spring is one thing but when the lights turn on, these guys play for keeps and you’ve got to be able to compete. I’ve got to go down and get better.”

By Dan Hayes May 01, 2017 9:54 PM

White Sox name Moncada, Dunning minor leaguers of month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dylan Covey made two costly mistakes on Monday night and it was more than the White Sox could make up.

The Rule 5 pitcher allowed two home runs and his offense couldn’t break through as the Kansas City Royals snapped a nine-game losing streak by downing the White Sox 6-1 in front of 20,148 at Kauffman Stadium. Jacob May — who was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the game — singled in a run for the White Sox, who fell to 2-2 on the trip with a second straight loss. Covey allowed six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

“I feel like I’m getting better every day,” Covey said. “Obviously it’s frustrating that the results aren’t there. But I feel like I got better from my last start today. Threw some quality pitches to get out of some jams. Just obviously a couple of home runs. Felt good with my stuff overall, the results just weren’t there.”

The majority of Kansas City’s offense had been out of commission for the team’s first 23 games. The Royals entered with 63 runs scored, 24 fewer than the second-worst team in baseball (San Francisco) and with 107 less than the MLB-leading Washington Nationals. The White Sox had 98 runs entering Monday.

But Jorge Bonifacio awakened KC’s offense with a two-run bolt in the fourth inning that put his team ahead for good. Covey hung a 78-mph curveball and Bonifacio deposited it 432 feet away to give the Royals a 2-1 edge.

An inning later, Covey ran into bad luck after he loaded the bases on singles by Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas and a walk to Lorenzo Cain. Covey struck out Eric Hosmer and looked as if he might escape the jam when Salvador Perez’s hard grounder bounced off third base and over the head of Matt Davidson for a two-run double.

“Threw a good pitch to Sal Perez and it kicked off the bag and that’s, I don’t know what you want to call that, but I got the result I wanted,” Covey said.

Off to his worst start in years, Hosmer ended another rough night with a two-run homer off Covey in the seventh inning. Not only did Hosmer, who entered hitting .225 with one homer, strike out, he also grounded into a double play in the first inning after a nice diving stop by Davidson.

Covey allowed nine hits and six earned runs in a career-high 6 2/3 innings.

“I thought he was keeping us in the ballgame,” manager Rick Renteria said. “The one ball with two outs it ended up hitting the bag. It gave them a couple of more runs in that particular inning. Hosmer got him but he kept pitching. He kept working. I thought he was a little better tonight. Obviously he was attacking the strike zone, kept himself in a much better position to continue in the game.”

The Avisail Garcia-less White Sox used a patient approach against Jason Vargas that ran up his pitch count and resulted in his exit after six innings. But the White Sox didn’t manage to do enough damage to the left-hander. They stranded a pair of runners in the second, third and fourth innings against Vargas, who allowed five hits and walked three.

Had it not been for May’s two-out RBI single in the fourth, the White Sox would have gone scoreless for the first time since they were shutout in consecutive games on April 21-22. The team had scored 49 runs in its previous seven games, including 46 during a six-game winning streak that ended on Sunday. 

