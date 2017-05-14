Chicago White Sox

White Sox option Cody Asche to Triple-A, addition of pitcher — not Yoan Moncada — coming Monday

By Vinnie Duber May 14, 2017 5:30 PM

Sox score eight in eighth for comeback win

Will White Sox walk more?

The White Sox made a roster move after Sunday afternoon's 9-3 win over the San Diego Padres, optioning infielder Cody Asche to Triple-A Charlotte.

A corresponding roster move will be made before Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

To prevent speculation that the organization's top prospect, Yoan Moncada, could soon make his debut with the team, the White Sox said that the player added to the active roster will be a pitcher. Likely, that will mean an addition to the bullpen.

Asche has not had a good start to the 2017 campaign, his first with the White Sox. In 19 games, he posted a gruesome .105/.177/.175 slash line with 21 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances.

By Vinnie Duber May 14, 2017 4:30 PM

Crooked numbers don’t get more crooked than an eight spot.

The White Sox looked doomed after the visiting San Diego Padres took a 3-1 lead with a seventh-inning homer, but the South Siders came through in the late innings for the second straight game, scoring eight times in the eighth inning to come back for a 9-3 win on Mother’s Day at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Eight-run eighth, that doesn’t happen too often in the game of baseball,” Todd Frazier said after the game. “Guys battling. A walk here, a couple knocks here, and away we go. Everybody just battling their butt off, taking really good at-bats and waiting for their pitch. It was a lot of fun.”

After more than a week where fun was in short supply, the White Sox now have back-to-back wins in very fun fashion after slogging through a six-game losing streak.

Jose Quintana was excellent through six innings but coughed up a narrow 1-0 lead by surrendering a three-run home run to Hunter Renfroe in the seventh. Considering the White Sox ordinarily have difficulty scoring in games Quintana pitches, that looked like it might have been all she wrote.

But then came that eighth inning. After back-to-back one-out walks, Avisail Garcia reached on an error by the shortstop to load the bases and Frazier walked to force in a run that made it a one-run ballgame. After a pitching change, Melky Cabrera came through with a pinch-hit single that scored the game-tying and go-ahead runs.

That was all the clutch the White Sox really needed, but they were nowhere near done scoring off the Padres’ bullpen in the eighth, something they couldn’t do against starter Jered Weaver, who allowed one run in the first before five scoreless frames.

Tyler Saladino followed Cabrera’s big hit by popping up a bunt that was caught by first baseman Wil Myers. But Frazier took advantage of Myers turning his back to home plate and scampered home for the fourth run of the inning.

“I’m just curious if it’s a sac fly or not. Me and Sally were trying to talk, hopefully it is,” Frazier said. “Just one of those things. You just read what’s going on, and you take a chance. I thought it was a good chance to take there. We scored, we were up two runs already with our closer coming in. I wasn’t thinking that all in my head, but I was thinking, ‘Back’s turned, take a shot,’ and he actually flipped the ball up high enough, too, where I could take three or four more steps. It worked out perfect.”

Two batters later, Willy Garcia’s single made it 6-3. After that, Leury Garcia doubled to make it 8-3. Yolmer Sanchez drove in a final tally with a base hit.

When the dust all settled on that eighth inning, the White Sox tagged four different Padres relievers for eight runs, four hits, five walks, an error and a hit batsman.

Quintana looked due for another loss, which would have been his sixth of the young season. Instead, he got no decision for the first time in 2017. As usual, the White Sox didn’t score much while he was in the game, but at least this time they made up for it with the monster eighth.

“I think they were responding,” manager Rick Renteria said. “They wanted to not allow that to be kind of the end of it. They kept battling even after that happened (the seventh-inning home run). They were still talking on the bench and getting ready to continue to battle. And then it opened up in that one particular inning and they just took advantage of it.”

Quintana finished allowing three runs on five hits and four walks in seven innings of work.

Sunday’s huge eighth inning combined with Saturday’s walk-off winner in the ninth means the White Sox now have a winning streak after that long losing streak. En route to Southern California for the start of a three-city road trip through Anaheim, Seattle and Phoenix, the White Sox have a bit of momentum on their side.

“Great momentum,” Frazier said. “We’ll take a win any way. So if we would’ve won by one run, it wouldn’t have mattered. Momentum’s right where we need it to be. Going on the long road trip, it helps us out on the flight. We get to listen to some music and enjoy a good flight.”

By Vinnie Duber May 14, 2017 1:30 PM

A lack of hitting in April and May doesn't often generate the same kind of fret among players and managers as it does in a fan base.

The White Sox haven't been hitting the cover off the ball this season, but Rick Renteria & Co. are confident the hits and the runs will come.

But what about walks?

The White Sox entered play Sunday dead last in baseball with just 88 walks in their 34 games. That's nearly half as many as the majors-leading Tampa Bay Rays, who have walked 153 times so far this season.

While hitting the ball hasn't gone much better for the South Siders — they're third-to-last in baseball with 271 hits and tied for 25th out of 30 big league teams with 137 runs scored — could a lack of getting on base in any fashion be a bad sign of things to come?

The ball starts jumping off bats when the weather warms up, meaning those hit and run totals could soon jump up, too. But will the White Sox not-so-great .299 on-base percentage (fourth from the bottom in baseball and second worst in the American League) get a boost, too?

"It's a good question," Todd Frazier, the team's walks leader, said ahead of Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. "If you're not getting walks, how are you getting on base? Are you getting hits? How else you get on base? Errors and all that kind of stuff? I think you need walks. You need guys to take some pitches and battle some counts, foul some pitches off, get an eight-, nine-pitch at-bat and end up getting walked.

"I think walks are big. It goes to show you've got plate discipline, goes to show you're not swinging out of the strike zone. I think walks are big, but at the end of the day, if you're getting your hits and getting on base, everything will even out."

Common thinking is that things even out, as Frazier said. It's a 162-game season, after all, and the White Sox are just past the 20-percent mark.

And the White Sox low walk total could just be one of those baseball things.

Manager Rick Renteria and infielder Tyler Saladino both said that walks are the result of individual at-bats, not necessarily a indicator of a trend outside of one game.

"Walks are a consequence of the at-bat," Renteria said. "They'll come when you're recognizing pitches as well as you want to. So it's a byproduct of a good at-bat.

"You don't work a walk. Hitters go up there to hit. I think the game dictates how aggressive or how passive you might want to be. Obviously you're thinking about getting on base. Whether it's through a hit or a walk, however you do it, I think it's mostly based on you focusing on the strike zone and what you're able to handle.

"I think that there are situations that maybe ask for you to get up there and take a pitch because you want to see what that guy's doing or maybe he's getting in a little trouble. Think about it now, he's not anywhere near the plate, let him get himself out, let him get himself in trouble. And then sometimes when that guy's just missing — I've talked to guys about this. When a guy's missing around the plate, just missing by just a hair, it's like, 'He's around there, be ready.' So it just depends on your feel of what's going on in the game and the batter and the trust that they have and the confidence they have to do what they need to do."

But like the approach can change from at-bat to at-bat within a game, it can also change within the scope of a season.

Frazier has had a tough time at the plate this year, coming into Sunday's game with a .189/.292/.344 slash line. So he's changed things up a bit, trying to find another way to get on base while he waits for the hits to start falling.

Frazier has 13 walks so far this season. He's on pace to fly by the 53 walks a season he's averaged in his career.

"I've got more walks over this first month and a half than I've had in my career," Frazier said. "Trying to change my approach a bit and understand my strike zone. But I'm still not going up there looking for a walk, I'm looking to drive the ball."

So while there isn't much clarity to be had on whether more walks are coming for the White Sox, or whether they care if they do, the numbers show that this team is having trouble reaching base. And the more you get on base, the more opportunities to score. If the offensive totals stay low, maybe the rest of the team takes an approach more like Frazier's.

"Say you're down every time, sometimes you've got to take that first pitch or that first strike and try and focus from there," Frazier said. "Everybody can hit with one strike, not many can hit with two strikes.

"It's a tough balance, but at the same time you're looking for that one pitch in that one area. And if you go away from that — which I've done numerous times. Sometimes your mind gets in the way of things. You're like, 'Oh man, I'm ready to launch here.' You never know.

"But if you can stay disciplined in your mind going up there looking for one spot and one pitch only — it could be a curveball that hit the spot, but that's not the pitch you were looking for. Basically less is more in those situations. Keep one thought in your mind and go from there."

