White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana addresses the trade rumors yet again

White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana addresses the trade rumors yet again

By Dan Hayes April 17, 2017 8:25 PM

NEW YORK — About the only thing Jose Quintana wasn't asked on Monday by the New York media is whether or not he's a fan of pinstripes.

Constantly mentioned in New York Yankees trade rumors this offseason, Quintana faced a barrage of questions before the start of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The left-hander was asked by a throng of local media if he thought he'd be pitching for the Yankees, about the direction of the White Sox, and if he knew that Yankees fans wanted him back on the team. 

Addressing the topic generally the same way he has since January, Quintana said his slow start isn't a byproduct of distractions.  

"That happens, so now I have my mind on doing a better job to help my team," Quintana said. "I know I have a lot of responsibility, but I try not to put that on my shoulders. I don't want any pressure for me. I just do my thing and do a better job. That happens sometimes, and learned from the last two starts. I watched a couple of videos, and it was a couple of bad locations. "That's going to happen sometimes, so I just try to get better."

Quintana is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts. In reality, the left-hander has had two horrendous innings this season. He has allowed 10 earned runs in those two frames and three earned runs in the other 15 1/3. 

Those innings also came against teams Quintana has always struggled with, the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins. Quintana said the performance isn't anything to do with distractions and he'll get back to work when he throws his next bullpen session Wednesday.

In the meantime, the former Yankees farmhand answered every question imaginable during a 10-minute session.

Yes, he heard the rumors. He has determined to treat them as rumors because he doesn't have any control over the decision. Were the decision his, Quintana would stay with the White Sox. He doesn't like to address the rumors and answers questions the same way every time. He does like the direction the White Sox are headed and all the new talent. Quintana's focus in on the White Sox. He likes hearing that another team's fans might be interested, but it's out of his control.

As he walked away from the session, Quintana smiled and said, "Oh, baby."

By #WhiteSoxTalk April 18, 2017 1:05 AM

By Dan Hayes April 17, 2017 9:00 PM

NEW YORK — In winning six of their first 11 games, the White Sox pitched well, played great defense and received an appropriate amount of offense. 

But none of those elements was present until it was too late on Monday night. Several missed offensive opportunities, defensive mistakes and pitches left over the plate by Derek Holland sent the White Sox to a 7-4 loss in front of 28,181 at Yankee Stadium. The White Sox stranded several early base runners, committed two errors and Holland yielded two long home runs in the series opener. Yolmer Sanchez hit a three-run homer for the White Sox, who brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning. Aroldis Chapman earned the save for the Yankees, who scored five runs in the third inning en route to their eighth straight victory.

"I have to make the adjustments," Holland said. "I wasn't getting the calls inside. I have to adjust to that. Overall I didn't do a good job of executing the way I wanted to. My stuff was great.

"When you have to live in one area, that makes it easier for them to hit the ball. I just have to make a better adjustment.

"It was a good game except for that one inning. You take that away and it's a different game. What it all comes down to, no matter what, is I have to make those adjustments."

The defense forced Holland — who allowed seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings — to make several additional pitches early on. Holland pitched out of a jam in the second inning after Tim Anderson made a throwing error. But he didn't have the same luck in the third.

With one out and a man on first, Jose Abreu bobbled Jacoby Ellsbury's slow roller to the right side and didn't get the ball to Tyler Saladino in time for the out at first. While the official scorer ruled it a hit, the play easily could have resulted in Abreu's third error. 

"I rushed it a little bit, and once you rush the play, things usually happen," Abreu said through an interpreter. "I wasn't paying attention to (Ellsbury's) speed. I just wanted to make the play quickly, and once I tried to rush it, I messed up."

Aaron Hicks then grounded into a fielder's choice for what would have been the final out. But Matt Holliday made the most of the extra out as he hammered a high 2-2 fastball for a three-run homer, a 459-foot shot to left. Starlin Castro and Chase Headley then hit consecutive doubles to put the Yankees ahead 4-0 and Headley advanced to third when Melky Cabrera booted the ball. Aaron Judge's two-out single gave New York a 5-0 lead.

Two innings later, Castro singled and Judge crushed a 2-1 curveball for a two-run homer to put the Yankees ahead by seven.

Holland and manager Rick Renteria both referred to the left-hander's gameplan to attack right-handed hitters inside. Holland threw as many as seven borderline pitches that didn't result in a called strike, according to brooksbaseball.net. 

"He went out and tried to attack these guys a certain way, they got us a little bit, and we still managed to get the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth," Renteria said.

The White Sox offense continued to sputter until they trailed by seven runs. Abreu and Avisail Garcia both stranded runners in scoring position in the first inning. The White Sox hit into double plays in the second and fourth innings against New York pitcher Jordan Montgomery and Cabrera and Abreu stranded a pair in the sixth. 

Sanchez followed singles by Garcia and Matt Davidson to open the seventh inning with a three-run blast off Montgomery, who went six-plus innings. Sanchez also singled twice and scored on an RBI double by Kevan Smith in the ninth inning. Smith's double meant the Yankees had to call upon Chapman, who yielded a first-pitch single to pinch-hitter Leury Garcia before he induced a game-ending double play off Tyler Saladino's bat.

