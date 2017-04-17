White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana addresses the trade rumors yet again

NEW YORK — About the only thing Jose Quintana wasn't asked on Monday by the New York media is whether or not he's a fan of pinstripes.

Constantly mentioned in New York Yankees trade rumors this offseason, Quintana faced a barrage of questions before the start of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The left-hander was asked by a throng of local media if he thought he'd be pitching for the Yankees, about the direction of the White Sox, and if he knew that Yankees fans wanted him back on the team.

Addressing the topic generally the same way he has since January, Quintana said his slow start isn't a byproduct of distractions.

"That happens, so now I have my mind on doing a better job to help my team," Quintana said. "I know I have a lot of responsibility, but I try not to put that on my shoulders. I don't want any pressure for me. I just do my thing and do a better job. That happens sometimes, and learned from the last two starts. I watched a couple of videos, and it was a couple of bad locations. "That's going to happen sometimes, so I just try to get better."

Quintana is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts. In reality, the left-hander has had two horrendous innings this season. He has allowed 10 earned runs in those two frames and three earned runs in the other 15 1/3.

Those innings also came against teams Quintana has always struggled with, the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins. Quintana said the performance isn't anything to do with distractions and he'll get back to work when he throws his next bullpen session Wednesday.

In the meantime, the former Yankees farmhand answered every question imaginable during a 10-minute session.

Yes, he heard the rumors. He has determined to treat them as rumors because he doesn't have any control over the decision. Were the decision his, Quintana would stay with the White Sox. He doesn't like to address the rumors and answers questions the same way every time. He does like the direction the White Sox are headed and all the new talent. Quintana's focus in on the White Sox. He likes hearing that another team's fans might be interested, but it's out of his control.

As he walked away from the session, Quintana smiled and said, "Oh, baby."