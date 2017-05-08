Chicago White Sox

White Sox prospect Lucas Giolito trusting that things will eventually click in Triple-A

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 08, 2017 10:30 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Giolito trusts that the work he’s putting in will eventually lead to something clicking here at the Triple-A level, and ultimately in the major leagues. 

But that hasn’t happened yet, as evidenced by another day where the 22-year-old right-hander didn’t consistently command his fastball. The result was Giolito allowing five runs (four earned) with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh’s Triple-A affiliate) on Monday night.

“I definitely am not pitching the way I know I can,” Giolito said. “The ball is not coming out the way I know it can. The process, working hard on it every single day — that's what I'm doing. Hopefully the results will start to show that.”

Charlotte pitching coach Steve McCatty has been working with Giolito on not only repeating his mechanics so he can command his fastball, but also on having a more positive, big-picture view of his development. 

While Giolito can focus on his fastball getting him into trouble — as it did in Indianapolis’ four-run fifth inning — McCatty wants him to look at some of the things he’s done well this year, too.

“You're always trying to improve on your weakness and make your strengths better but you just can't go out and say, 'Man I sucked because I didn't get through five innings,’” McCatty said. “He's made progress in a lot of areas. It's a growing thing. And he's got to know what he is first, he's not even close to being a finished product that he's going to be.” 

Giolito reached the major leagues last year with the Washington Nationals, starting four games and appearing in two others as both a mid-season and September call-up. But he’s still green — he’s about five years younger than the average Triple-A player — and only has three full years of starting experience in the minor leagues following Tommy John surgery shortly after being drafted by the Nationals out of high school in 2012. 

“For him, if it took the rest of this year and next year, so what’s he going to be, 24 years old?” McCatty said. “If he goes up to the big leagues and he's throwing pretty good, what's everyone going to say? ‘Well, Lucas is doing what we think he should.’”

That hypothetical situation McCatty presented isn’t a fast track to the White Sox rotation, but more of a slow build to getting Giolito ready to be a mainstay on 35th and Shields. Even if things were to click for Giolito soon, a handful of strong outings may not be enough to prove that he’s ready to stick in the major leagues. 

Another thing Giolito mentioned he wants to get better at is in-game adjustments, which could’ve prevented that rough fifth inning on Monday. Being able to identify and correct what’s going wrong after one pitch instead of after the game is something that could help prevent things from spiraling out of control.

The White Sox, though, have long preached patience in developing the hoard of prospects they acquired in December’s Chris Sale and Adam Eaton trades. Even if Giolito had a 1.37 ERA instead of his current 7.31 mark, he might not be in line for a call-up to the major leagues for a little while. 

So he has time to work in Charlotte and hope that eventually things will click, and stay that way once he gets back to the major leagues. 

“I wasn’t expecting to start the year like this,” Giolito said. “I mean, the numbers are atrocious. It frustrated me, definitely, a lot earlier in the year, like, why aren’t I figuring it out? Now, it’s just, all I can do is trust the work I’m putting in and hopefully put it together soon.” 

moncada-303.jpg
USA TODAY

By CSN Staff May 09, 2017 3:59 PM

On this edition of the White Sox Talk Podcast, Deadspin editor-in-chief Tim Marchman joins Chuck Garfien and Ryan McGuffey to explain his and the website's fascination with the White Sox rebuild.

Later, McGuffey talks about his four-city trip covering the White Sox farm system and his impressions of Yoan Moncada.

Plus, an interview with Charlotte Knights pitching coach Steve McCatty.

Check out the latest edition of the White Sox Talk Podcast here:

After rough major league debut, Jacob May slowing things down in Triple-A

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 09, 2017 11:37 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Jacob May is back in Triple-A and feels like he has a better idea of what it takes to stick with the White Sox. 

The 25-year-old got his first career hit April 22 but wasn’t able to do much in his month in the major leagues, in which he had two hits in 36 at-bats and was sent down May 1 with a .206 OPS. May said one of the toughest parts of his first stint in the majors was “trying to catch my breath a little bit,” but explained that processing all the information available to him was a challenge, too. 

“There's so much to gain and learn from up there, as far video goes and information and the teammates you can learn from,” May said. “That's probably one of the toughest parts, is being able to slow it down a little bit and get comfortable. It's kind of hard to really know what it's like until you're there.”

May went hitless in his first 30 trips to the plate with the White Sox, putting a considerable weight on his shoulders during April. Having all those scouting reports and video clips might not’ve helped May alleviate the pressure of trying to get his first career hit. 

Last year, May had 301 plate appearances in Triple-A, so he’s felt comfortable in his return to the level this month. This is the first time May has repeated a minor league level for an extended period of time — he went from rookie ball and Single-A Kannapolis in 2013 to advanced Single-A Winston-Salem in 2014, then Double-A Birmingham in 2015 and Triple-A Charlotte in 2016.

May hit .266/.309/.352 with 19 stolen bases in 27 attempts with Charlotte last year, and likely will have to improve on those numbers in his second go-around here to make it back to the major leagues. 

But May is confident he’ll eventually get back to the White Sox. 

“I don't think — if I didn't believe that I should be wearing a uniform anymore,” May said. “I’ve got to get better, that's for sure, in all aspects of the game. You've got to continue to grow and improve, even up there. You've got to get better every day. I believe in myself. I believe I'll put in the work that it takes. If it's meant to be I think it will be.”

