Chicago White Sox

White Sox rally to force extras, but lose to Angels in strangest game

White Sox rally to force extras, but lose to Angels in strangest game

By Dan Hayes May 17, 2017 1:20 AM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox rally to force extras, but lose to Angels

Preview: White Sox-Angels on CSN, stream

With Soto out, Sox work to get young catchers up to speed

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The White Sox lost the strangest game on Tuesday night.

There were a couple of bloopers that found holes in the bottom of the 11th to set up the winning rally. Melky Cabrera slipped on the wet grass in the outfield and couldn’t recover in time to make one catch. Don Cooper was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. And then there was Todd Frazier’s 33-hop single that scooted through the infield to drive in two runs during a furious ninth-inning rally.

But it all still added up to a difficult loss for the White Sox. Having rallied from three down to pull ahead late on a Tim Anderson home run, the White Sox couldn’t hang on. A pair of bloop hits and Albert Pujols’ game-winning single to deep center lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-6 victory over the White Sox in front of 36,089 at Angel Stadium. Anderson’s homer with two outs in the 11th put the White Sox ahead but David Robertson couldn’t hold the lead. The White Sox have lost eight of 10 and dropped to 17-20 overall.

“Baseball is a crazy game,” Robertson said. “We had the pop fly to left with (Cameron) Maybin and I thought ‘How often does your left fielder fall down and trip, loose his footing?’ Things happened. It’s a crazy game. I mean, I’m smiling about it now, but I’m furious that we lost. But looking back on it, a lot of weird things went on. We definitely had a chance to get out of it, just couldn’t make it happen.”

Anderson had a triumphant return to the White Sox lineup. Playing for the first time since he attended the funeral of his best friend this weekend, Anderson’s 11th-inning solo home run off Yusmeiro Petit put the White Sox in line for a stunning victory that included a three-run rally in the ninth. 

But the Angels wouldn’t give in — even after the tying run had been cut down at third in the 11th. With Andrelton Simmons on second courtesy of a single and a passed ball, Robertson opted to throw to third on Danny Espinosa’s bunt and Tyler Saladino applied an athletic tag for the first out.

But Ben Revere’s pinch-hit bloop single set up Maybin’s game-tying, bloop double to left field. Cabrera initially broke back on a ball that normally results in a hit 11 percent of the time, according to Baseball Savant, and slipped on his way back in. Anderson still nearly tracked the ball down but couldn’t haul it in.

“I just slipped,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “This little square, kind of a different grass. I just slipped there.”

“If I don’t slip, I catch the ball.”

Robertson walked Mike Trout intentionally to load the bases for Pujols, who ripped a deep drive to center. Leury Garcia couldn’t handle the ball (it would have gone for a game-winning sac fly no matter) and the White Sox lost in equally stunning fashion.

“We battled,” said starting pitcher Derek Holland, who allowed three earned runs in six innings. “We can’t sit and beat ourselves up. We came back and tied it up. We took the lead. It’s one of those nights that got away from us. I know we’re capable of getting that, but unfortunately things didn’t go our way, and we have to move on and get ready for the next one.

“It was a crazy game.”

[VIVID SEATS: Get your White Sox tickets right here]

Stymied for seven innings by J.C. Ramirez, the White Sox scored three times off David Hernandez in the ninth to send it to extras. Before their rally, the only White Sox offense came via a two-run Yolmer Sanchez homer in the sixth that got them within a run.

Cabrera and Jose Abreu singled off Hernandez to start the ninth-inning rally. Avisail Garcia nearly homered, but settled for an RBI double. Then came Frazier’s must-be-seen-to-be-believed game-tying hit, a multi-hopper to the right side that somehow avoided the glove of first baseman Luis Valbuena and scooted through the infield for a two-run single — a play that ended with a fantastic slide by Avisail Garcia at the plate. The White Sox brought the winning run to third base but couldn’t forge ahead as pinch-runner Willy Garcia was easily thrown out at home on Saladino’s safety squeeze attempt. Garcia previously moved to third on Anderson’s sacrifice bunt.

Prior to that the White Sox were kind of a mess. Holland danced in and out of trouble several times. The White Sox bullpen then combined for three straight walk in a two-run Angels seventh. Cooper was so displeased with the strike zone he was ejected. 

“(The ninth inning) was a little quirky,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Everything that ended up developing in that whole inning, I look at the guys we have on our club, they showed a little tenacity. Good things happen when you continue to fight and battle and don’t give up and I thought we obviously put ourselves in a position to possibly win a ballgame and we fell a little short.”

Preview: White Sox close out series with Angels on CSN and live stream

sox-angels_tune_in.jpg

Preview: White Sox close out series with Angels on CSN and live stream

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 17, 2017 12:55 AM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox rally to force extras, but lose to Angels

Preview: White Sox-Angels on CSN, stream

With Soto out, Sox work to get young catchers up to speed

The White Sox close out their series with the Angels tonight, and you can catch all the action on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get reaction and analysis on White Sox Postgame Live.

Tonight's starting pitching matchup: Miguel Gonzalez (3-3, 3.83 ERA) vs. Matt Shoemaker (2-2, 4.50 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you're ready for the action.

Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch

Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes

With Geovany Soto out, White Sox work to get young catchers up to speed

With Geovany Soto out, White Sox work to get young catchers up to speed

By Dan Hayes May 16, 2017 11:35 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

White Sox rally to force extras, but lose to Angels

Preview: White Sox-Angels on CSN, stream

With Soto out, Sox work to get young catchers up to speed

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Omar Narvaez started his 54th career game on Tuesday night. He has yet to face the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

Kevan Smith has appeared in 12 games. The list of opposing hitters he has yet to familiarize himself with is even longer than of Narvaez.

Yet with Geovany Soto out for several months after he had arthroscopic elbow surgery on Tuesday, the two young backstops are what the White Sox will move forward with for the time being. While both catchers are green, the White Sox like what they have, a studious, intelligent pair who are driven to learn. All they have to do now is get up to speed as quickly as possible in order to aide the White Sox pitching staff.

“We do a lot of videos,” Narvaez said. “Whatever it takes to help the pitchers and the team we do. We talk a lot. We have a pretty good relationship. We’re friends. We’re competing but we’re still friends, that kind of relationship. We help each other. That helps a lot to help the pitchers.”

All pitching coach Don Cooper wants is a smart catcher who will take the information provided and best apply it to aide his staff. It’s critical they know the strengths and weaknesses of their pitchers and of the opposition and figure out how to attack. Though Cooper’s staff has a heavy influence in the preparation, it’s up to the catcher once the game begins.

“They’re holding the brain for that day to a large degree,” Cooper said. “They’re holding the plan to carry out.

“I like our catchers. They’re good. They’re young. They’re into it and they want the information and they want to learn.”

Because they have a combined 66 games of experience, Smith and Narvaez are hitting the books big time. Both spend a lot of time poring over video, reading scouting reports and looking at spray charts trying to get a feel for opposing hitters. Much of it is handled in pre-series pitchers’ meetings and then on an individual basis before each game.

But the White Sox also don’t want to overload their youngsters. Bullpen catcher Mark Salas, who appeared in 509 games from 1984-1991, said he thinks Narvaez and Smith should pick and choose from the information they receive.

“I’d just take everything in that you think is going to work and let the other stuff go,” Salas said. “But the main thing is try to listen and learn and watch. If you’re not playing, then you’ve got to watch the game.”

Starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez said he always advises his catcher to trust whichever pitch is working best that day. If it’s the cut-fastball, Gonzalez wants his catchers to turn to that more often than his other pitches.

Whereas he rarely shakes off Soto, Gonzalez said he won’t hesitate to ask the younger backstops for another pitch. But he also likes the effort to learn he has seen from Narvaez and Smith.

“If we have to shake for a pitch then we’ll do it,” Gonzalez said. “Geo has a lot more experience in the big leagues and he knows the hitters so we feel a little more comfortable going out there and whatever he throws down, trust it.

“But we feed off each other just helping each other out.”

[VIVID SEATS: Get your White Sox tickets right here]

Narvaez writes down notes after each game to build his knowledge for future use. He said one of the biggest benefits is how Cooper handles mistakes, which are inevitable. The wrong pitch is going to be called from time to time. But Narvaez said Cooper withholds his anger and tries to offer constructive criticism.

“All he wants do is help us,” Narvaez said. “I feel great with Cooper right next to me to support me, supporting what I do and to teach me when I do something bad.”

Cooper realizes how important catchers are to the equation. Rather than having them run scared, he wants them to be ready to handle constructive criticism. Even though he might be angry, Cooper tries his best to hold back.

“If something doesn’t go right, I’ll word it like, ‘Hey, what were you thinking there? Hey, this is what we might be able to do the next time,’ ” Cooper said. “You don’t want them coming back to the dugout like you’ve got a newspaper rolled up and they’re the dog and you’re going to beat the dog. You don’t want that. Nobody wants to work under those situations. But that doesn’t stop me from getting pissed sometimes.”

The way Cooper handles him has Narvaez in a great frame of mind. Given all the ground he and Smith must cover, Narvaez feels like he’s in a pretty good place — and that’s good for everyone involved.

“Things I pick up, that’s when I write it down and next day,” Narvaez said. “ ‘Ok, from this game I picked this and that might help me for the next game. I take a lot from each game I catch.

“It’s always good to learn. For me, I’ve just got to keep an open mind and pick up whatever I can to be better and make the pitchers better. That’s the whole idea as a catcher.”

Load more