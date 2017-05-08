White Sox reportedly one of three teams that held private workout for Cuban prospect Luis Robert

The wrestling belt never escaped Derek Holland’s locker while the club was in Charm City.

Melky Cabrera was prevented from another opportunity to host the team’s version of The Gong Show. The Orioles denied the White Sox their right to party.

But the next time the White Sox emerge victorious, you can rest assured knowing a chaotic celebration will take place in the clubhouse.

Everyone gathers together. Cabrera assumes the role of emcee. Shortly thereafter, the player of the day is selected and receives a replica WWE championship belt for his efforts. It’s a ritual White Sox players take part in after each victory that has helped further build team chemistry. And even though it was originally Holland’s idea, the celebration has become Cabrera’s vehicle.

“Melky? He’s the man,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s the Chuck Barris. He’s the guy.

“It’s a validation, of something positive.

“They’re paying attention to the contributions everybody is making, and they want to make sure they highlight at the end of the day the guys they feel merit almost like in football the game ball. It’s pretty neat. They have a lot of fun with it.

“It’s something to watch.”

Holland also had a belt with him when he played for the Texas Rangers. He liked how players appreciated the everyday bonding experience there and thought the White Sox clubhouse could use it as well. Holland purchased the replica belt for several hundred dollars and it’s handed out to the player of the game after each win. Though players consider a victory the ultimate reward, being individually recognized for a key effort brings an extra little something, Holland said.

“Even though we’re playing for something every day it just makes it that much more exciting inside the clubhouse,” said Holland, who last won it on Thursday in Kansas City. “Everybody has been picking it up on it. It’s been fun. It’s been unique and it brings the guys together.”

Holland’s award on Thursday was his first of a season in which he’s been deserving several times. He said there’s a natural battle between hitters and pitchers for the title, with each side not thinking the other has won it enough.

Avisail Garcia has won the belt more often than anyone this season. But overall pitchers have more victories. Because players want more recognition, Holland and Cabrera decided to add a second miniature belt to the contest.

While players get together to determine who should win the belt, ultimately the selection comes down to Cabrera — not because of any other reason than he’s put himself in charge of the process.

“I’m the host,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “I’m the one who selects the winner and who announces the winner and does the celebration with him.”

Cabrera said veteran pitcher James Shields and batting practice instructor Luis Sierra are also involved. But mostly it falls on Cabrera and he not only revels in the role, but also the announcement.

“I’m like the clown of the team and I’m good with it,” Cabrera said.

Todd Frazier has a different way of describing Cabrera’s part in the scene.

“It’s like a dictatorship,” Frazier said.

Off to a slow start, Frazier said he hasn’t seen or “sniffed” the belt so far. The third baseman thinks pitchers have won more often because of their dominant performances. All in all, Frazier appreciates how the wild ceremony has brought the team together.

“It makes for a fun little ritual we’ve got after the game,” Frazier said. “It’s fun to do and you get a few laughs in there. If it’s a guy who hasn’t been here, kind of warms him up a little bit.”

As for the process, Frazier laughs.

He sees Cabrera as a bridge between the English- and Spanish-speaking players in the clubhouse. Even though the original plan called for the previous day’s winner to play a large role in picking his successor, Cabrera has mostly wiped that out. And it has made the ritual that much better.

“It’s thought out and then Melky decides,” Frazier said. “Everybody gets a choice and then it becomes a dictatorship because Melky decides at the end. It’s supposed to be the guy who won yesterday and then Melky takes over.

“He pretty much figures it out.”