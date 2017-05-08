Chicago White Sox

White Sox reportedly one of three teams that held private workout for Cuban prospect Luis Robert

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 08, 2017 8:10 PM

Teenager Luis Robert has emerged as the latest hot prospect from Cuba and the White Sox are reportedly in the mix for the 19-year-old outfielder.

According to Ben Badler of Baseball America, the White Sox were one of three teams to hold a private workout for Robert in the Dominican Republic.

Vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were reportedly in attendance at Robert's workout. Badler reported the other two teams to hold private workouts were the Cardinals and Padres.

Robert is eligible to sign on May 20 after being cleared for free agency in April. According to CSN's Dan Hayes, "Some observers believe that Robert, 19, would be a viable candidate to be the first overall pick in the amateur baseball draft were he eligible."

Badler added that the Athletics, Reds and Astros have also had workouts for Robert.

The White Sox have a recent history of Cuban players on the team. Jose Contreras and Alexei Ramirez were notable Cubans on the Sox and currently Jose Abreu and prospect Yoan Moncada, who recently was named International League Batter of the Week, also hail from Cuba.

Yoan Moncada wows teammates as he clobbers Triple-A opposition

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 08, 2017 9:30 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps lost a bit in the No. 1 prospect hype surrounding Yoan Moncada is that the 21-year-old is playing in Triple-A for the first time and hasn’t even played 30 games at this level yet.

While Moncada has been unquestionably impressive with the Charlotte Knights — he entered Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Indians with a .992 OPS and was named the International League’s player of the week for the first week of May — he still has plenty of room for growth. Part of it is refining his game, but another part is experiencing things for the first time that’ll pay off when he does get the call to 35th and Shields.

“You could throw him up there right now and he'd be fine, there's no question about it,” Knights manager Mark Grudzielanek said. “It's a work in progress. They'll be some things (that lead to the question) 'How come he didn't know that or this?' Well, he's 21 years old, how many minor league games has he played in?”

The answer to Grudzielanek’s slightly rhetorical question is 215, and he’ll likely see his 1,000th professional plate appearance sometime later this week. The White Sox expect Moncada to stick in the major leagues when they do call him up, so the plan has always been to be patient with his development.

But while Moncada is here in the minors, he’s made an impression on his teammates as a “special talent” who’s quiet and doesn’t act like a guy who could be the next big thing in the majors.

“You get to see something you don’t really see a lot every night power-wise, speed-wise, glove-wise,” right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish said. “He’s got some balls this year from me that are just like, you ask yourself, how did he do it. And he’s a great teammate too. Lot of publicity around being a No. 1 guy, but he doesn’t show it or act like it at all. He’s just a normal guy like everyone else. I think that speaks highly of him as a person off the field as well.”

Right-hander Carson Fulmer echoed that sentiment.

“His abilities on the field are one thing, but the kind of person he is is another,” the White Sox 2015 first-round pick said. “We get that inside kind of scoop a little bit about being around teammates. He’s one guy that I definitely love having around.”

Moncada repeatedly emphasized how hard he feels he has to work and said through an interpreter he learned a lot about the process it takes to succeed in the majors during his eight games with the Boston Red Sox last September. That September call-up didn’t go well — Moncada struck out 12 times in 20 plate appearances — but it’s served as a learning experience as he navigates how to face Triple-A opposition.

Moncada said it’s an “honor” to be MLB.com’s No. 1 prospect, too, but he isn’t concerned about anything but being completely ready for baseball’s highest level when the White Sox make that call.

“I don’t pay too much attention to that (No. 1 ranking),” Moncada said through an interpreter. “I don’t try to put that on my mind. I still have a job to do and it’s a long process for me to get to where I have to be.”

Swung on, then belted: White Sox take page out of WWE for post-win celebrations

By Dan Hayes May 08, 2017 5:56 PM

The wrestling belt never escaped Derek Holland’s locker while the club was in Charm City.

Melky Cabrera was prevented from another opportunity to host the team’s version of The Gong Show. The Orioles denied the White Sox their right to party.

But the next time the White Sox emerge victorious, you can rest assured knowing a chaotic celebration will take place in the clubhouse.

Everyone gathers together. Cabrera assumes the role of emcee. Shortly thereafter, the player of the day is selected and receives a replica WWE championship belt for his efforts. It’s a ritual White Sox players take part in after each victory that has helped further build team chemistry. And even though it was originally Holland’s idea, the celebration has become Cabrera’s vehicle.

“Melky? He’s the man,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s the Chuck Barris. He’s the guy.

“It’s a validation, of something positive.

“They’re paying attention to the contributions everybody is making, and they want to make sure they highlight at the end of the day the guys they feel merit almost like in football the game ball. It’s pretty neat. They have a lot of fun with it.

“It’s something to watch.”

Holland also had a belt with him when he played for the Texas Rangers. He liked how players appreciated the everyday bonding experience there and thought the White Sox clubhouse could use it as well. Holland purchased the replica belt for several hundred dollars and it’s handed out to the player of the game after each win. Though players consider a victory the ultimate reward, being individually recognized for a key effort brings an extra little something, Holland said.

“Even though we’re playing for something every day it just makes it that much more exciting inside the clubhouse,” said Holland, who last won it on Thursday in Kansas City. “Everybody has been picking it up on it. It’s been fun. It’s been unique and it brings the guys together.”

Holland’s award on Thursday was his first of a season in which he’s been deserving several times. He said there’s a natural battle between hitters and pitchers for the title, with each side not thinking the other has won it enough.

Avisail Garcia has won the belt more often than anyone this season. But overall pitchers have more victories. Because players want more recognition, Holland and Cabrera decided to add a second miniature belt to the contest.

While players get together to determine who should win the belt, ultimately the selection comes down to Cabrera — not because of any other reason than he’s put himself in charge of the process.

“I’m the host,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “I’m the one who selects the winner and who announces the winner and does the celebration with him.”

Cabrera said veteran pitcher James Shields and batting practice instructor Luis Sierra are also involved. But mostly it falls on Cabrera and he not only revels in the role, but also the announcement.

“I’m like the clown of the team and I’m good with it,” Cabrera said.

Todd Frazier has a different way of describing Cabrera’s part in the scene.

“It’s like a dictatorship,” Frazier said.

Off to a slow start, Frazier said he hasn’t seen or “sniffed” the belt so far. The third baseman thinks pitchers have won more often because of their dominant performances. All in all, Frazier appreciates how the wild ceremony has brought the team together.

“It makes for a fun little ritual we’ve got after the game,” Frazier said. “It’s fun to do and you get a few laughs in there. If it’s a guy who hasn’t been here, kind of warms him up a little bit.”

As for the process, Frazier laughs.

He sees Cabrera as a bridge between the English- and Spanish-speaking players in the clubhouse. Even though the original plan called for the previous day’s winner to play a large role in picking his successor, Cabrera has mostly wiped that out. And it has made the ritual that much better.

“It’s thought out and then Melky decides,” Frazier said. “Everybody gets a choice and then it becomes a dictatorship because Melky decides at the end. It’s supposed to be the guy who won yesterday and then Melky takes over.

“He pretty much figures it out.”

