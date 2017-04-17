Chicago White Sox

White Sox rookie Jacob May embraces rough start to season

White Sox rookie Jacob May embraces rough start to season

By Dan Hayes April 17, 2017 6:10 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Gonzalez handles red-hot Yankees as Sox win

Ferris Bueller's Matthew Broderick spending a night off watching White...

White Sox Talk Podcast: Benetti on Garcia's hot start to season

NEW YORK — Jacob May is doing his best to relax and not think too much about his 0-for-21 start to the season.

The White Sox rookie tweeted "I embrace it" on Sunday afternoon shortly after the club completed its second straight series victory with a win at Minnesota. May — who has reached base via an April 8 walk — said teammates and coaches have worked with him to relax and not focus on getting his first hit. While he has struggled, the outfielder said he's decided to look upon the stretch as a learning experience as a means to help him stay focused. May is starting and hitting ninth in Monday's series opener against the New York Yankees.

"If you keep looking at it as a negative, then it's going to be a negative," May said. "If you feel like there is no such thing as a negative, you can learn from any experience you are going through. It's going to make me a better person, a better player, a better teammate. It is what it is. I can't change those last at-bats. All I can do is show up today, get my work done and give my best effort. At this point, I'm going to keep attacking it."

May returned to the lineup on Saturday after three days off and has accrued seven hitless at-bats. The three days were planned by manager Rick Renteria to give Leury Garcia an opportunity to establish a rhythm and also to give May a breather. Similar to before, Renteria has let May know of his plan and that he's going to continue to receive chances.

"I know everyone is looking at the outcomes, the results," Renteria said. "The biggest thing I want to make sure is that he knows he's going to be out there. We mixed him in with Leury on this road trip. We'll continue to do that. Try to manage that so he still gets enough at-bats and do the things he needs to do to improve and know he's part of us."

[BUY TICKETS: Get your White Sox seats here]

May has been inundated with support as he struggles. Those teammates reaching out have helped May think about his early issues from a different perspective and slow down the process.

"In the beginning, that's kind of what was going through my head: I just need this first one, I just need this first one," May said. "I've had a lot of guys, teammates, people reaching out to me, telling me to relax and it will happen when it happens. All I can do is coming out here and give my best effort. At the end of the day I'm blessed to even be in this locker room."

Miguel Gonzalez handles red-hot Yankees as White Sox win

Miguel Gonzalez handles red-hot Yankees as White Sox win

By Dan Hayes April 18, 2017 8:30 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Gonzalez handles red-hot Yankees as Sox win

Ferris Bueller's Matthew Broderick spending a night off watching White...

White Sox Talk Podcast: Benetti on Garcia's hot start to season

NEW YORK — Miguel Gonzalez was good enough to handle the red-hot New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez dominated into the ninth inning and the White Sox survived a bases-loaded scare to top the Yankees 4-1 in front of 30,075 at Yankee Stadium. David Robertson brushed off a bases-loaded walk to earn his fourth save in four tries for the White Sox, who threw a combined four-hitter. Avisail Garcia clubbed a three-run home run and Leury Garcia blasted a solo shot in the victory.

The White Sox took advantage of the only window provided to them with Luis Severino on the mound. Severino racked up eight strikeouts the first five innings, whiffing eight batters, including the side in the fifth. He finished with 10 strikeouts and only three hits allowed in eight innings.

But up 1-0, the White Sox broke through in the seventh inning. Tim Anderson was only the second batter to reach against Severino when he sharply lined a single to left-center field to start the seventh. Severino, who'd faced one over the minimum through six, looked like he'd immediately get back on track before shortstop Pete Kozma booted a certain double play ball. Jose Abreu then popped out on a bunt attempt.

But Garcia provided yet another huge boost when he destroyed a 2-0 slider from Severino, crushing it for a three-run homer. Garcia's shot traveled an estimated 429 feet and put the White Sox ahead by four runs. 

Leury Garcia earlier broke up Severino's string of eight straight batters retired to start the game when he launched a solo shot in the third inning to give the White Sox an early 1-0 advantage.
Gonzalez didn't need much room with which to work. 

The right-hander looked sharp from the outset as he quickly dispensed of Yankees hitters. Gonzalez, who entered 4-4 with a 3.80 career ERA versus New York, retired the first 12 batters he faced. Even after he allowed a leadoff infield single to Starlin Castro in the fifth inning, Gonzalez induced a double play off the hot bat of Aaron Judge and a comebacker from Greg Bird. Gonzalez allowed another infield single in the sixth and one more in the seventh. But neither affected Gonzalez, who needed only three pitches to record three outs in the seventh inning.

It's more of the same from Gonzalez, who has been outstanding since July 1, 2016. Signed to a minor-league deal last April after he was released by the Baltimore Orioles, Gonzalez entered Tuesday with a 2.90 ERA in his last 90 innings pitched. 

The White Sox yanked Gonzalez after he allowed an infield single in the ninth and walked his first batter of the night. Robertson took over and issued a pair of walks with a strikeout of Matt Holliday in between. The closer then induced a game-ending fielder's choice off Judge's bat.

Hey batter, batter, batter, batter! Ferris Bueller's Matthew Broderick spending a night off watching White Sox

Hey batter, batter, batter, batter! Ferris Bueller's Matthew Broderick spending a night off watching White Sox

By CSN Staff April 18, 2017 7:10 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Gonzalez handles red-hot Yankees as Sox win

Ferris Bueller's Matthew Broderick spending a night off watching White...

White Sox Talk Podcast: Benetti on Garcia's hot start to season

"Hey batter, batter, batter, batter, batter! Swing, batter!"

If you heard that during Tuesday night's game between the White Sox and Yankees in the Bronx, it very well could've been Ferris Bueller himself.

Actor Matthew Broderick, who played the legendary school-skipper, was spotted in the seats at Yankee Stadium.

Now, in the movie, as we all know, Bueller and his buddies took a trip to Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs in this memorable scene.

But for one night anyway, the White Sox were Bueller's Chicago baseball team of choice.

Load more