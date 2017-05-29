Chicago White Sox

White Sox second-round pick from last year's draft struck out 15 guys Sunday night

By Vinnie Duber May 29, 2017 12:25 PM

Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and Reynaldo Lopez are household names to White Sox fans after the organization bolstered its farm system this past offseason with a couple blockbuster trades. Luis Robert is already ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect after signing Saturday.

But there were a few top prospects already kicking around the organization before those moves, and one of them struck out 15 batters Sunday night.

Alec Hansen, currently ranked as the organization's No. 10 prospect and last year's second-round draft pick, punched out 15 Greensboro Grasshoppers, allowing just one run in seven innings in the Kannapolis Intimidators' 8-1 win.

It was the continuation of an impressive trend for Hansen this season. He lowered his ERA below 3.00 down to 2.96 on Sunday and has struck out 67 hitters in his 10 starts.

“It was pretty much, for the most part, like my last starts have been going," Hansen said after the game in an interview with team radio. "I’ve been throwing strikes. Just got a lot of swing and misses tonight, really. I think if you back and look at it, they had a lot of swing and misses, it wasn’t a lot of backwards Ks. I guess my stuff was just better tonight than it had been.”

Hansen has put up tremendous numbers since joining the White Sox organization after what was a challenging junior season at Oklahoma that ended with a 5.40 ERA.

But in 12 minor league starts in 2016, he turned in a pencil-thin 1.32 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

He gave up nine earned runs in his first four starts of this season — two of which lasted fewer than four innings — but in the six starts since, he's got a 2.23 ERA in 36.1 innings.

"I’ve been pitching pretty well, and I think I’ve just been going out there and pitching, really," Hansen said. "It sounds simple, but that’s really all it is.

“(What happened) tonight, I’m not expecting that next time out. I just want to keep working and just keep getting outs. I think the biggest thing was no walks tonight. If I can keep doing that, getting deep in games, I think that’s my focus going forward.”

Normally, a 15-strikeout outing like Hansen's would be the organization's minor league highlight of the week. But Giolito, ranked as the team's No. 2 prospect, stole Hansen's thunder with a no-hitter that earned him International League Pitcher of the Week honors Monday.

By CSN Staff May 29, 2017 11:17 AM

Lucas Giolito was an easy choice to be named the International League Pitcher of the Week.

Though the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox organization only made one appearance, he dazzled. The 22-year-old threw a seven-inning no-hitter on Thursday against the Syracuse Nationals, the organization that dealt him in a deal for Adam Eaton this past offseason. It was the fourth no-hitter in Charlotte Knights history, and the first since 2013.

Giolito has had his struggles in 2017 but feels he's moving past them. After a shaky start he has been stellar in his last three outings, allowing just five earned runs in his last 18 innings.

The Knights are the first team this year to have three different players win Player of the Week awards. Outfielder Willy Garcia and top prospect Yoan Moncada previously won Batter of the Week honors.

By Vinnie Duber May 28, 2017 4:25 PM

For six innings Sunday, Miguel Gonzalez was perfect.

The White Sox right-hander put the baseball world on perfect-game alert and conjured memories of Mark Buehrle and Philip Humber with his dazzling work through six innings. Gonzalez lost his bids for a perfect game, no hitter and shutout in the span of three batters to lead off the seventh inning, but that didn’t take away much from how good he was in a 7-3 win for the South Siders at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“He was dominant,” shortstop Tim Anderson said, providing an accurate if brief summation of the day’s proceedings.

Gonzalez, who entered with a 3-5 record and a 4.55 ERA in nine previous starts this season, set down the first 18 hitters he faced in order, with the visiting Detroit Tigers rarely even coming close to reaching base. That streak of 18 straight hitters retired to start the game was the longest by a White Sox starter since Chris Sale sat down the first 19 he faced back in May 2013.

Of course, whenever a performance nears no-hitter territory, players know it and stay away from the pitcher in the dugout, afraid of jinxing things. And the White Sox weren’t immune to that baseball tradition on Sunday.

“It was getting quiet,” Gonzalez said. “I was just trying to do my thing. Just go out there and make pitches, let them make the plays and that’s how things went.”

The Tigers — who trailed big after the White Sox gave Gonzalez a 7-0 lead — finally broke through to start the seventh. Austin Romine reached on an infield single, Alex Avila singled through the right side of the infield, and Miguel Cabrera dumped an RBI base hit into right field.

Detroit added two more runs on three extra-base hits in the eighth, but Gonzalez still finished with a great line, yielding just three runs on six hits in 7.2 innings of work.

Gonzalez’s gem snapped a streak of rough outings that started, coincidentally enough, against this Tigers team, when he was crushed for seven runs on 14 hits in an April 30 loss in Detroit. Entering Sunday’s game, Gonzalez was a nasty 0-5 with a 6.99 ERA in his previous five starts. He hadn’t made it out of the sixth inning in any of his previous three starts.

“I started off really good. I was struggling for a couple outings, and all you can do is keep working hard and things are going to happen,” Gonzalez said. “I think if you work hard in between your starts you have a pretty good chance of getting back on track and that’s how I felt today.”

That seventh-inning blip by the Tigers ended the day’s only drama, as the White Sox offense put the result of the game out of question earlier, tagging opposing starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann for seven runs in his five innings of work.

Zimmermann entered the day struggling on the 2017 campaign, and that didn’t change Sunday. Willy Garcia tripled in Omar Narvaez for the game’s first run in the third and scored on the same play thanks to a throwing error. Two hitters later, Melky Cabrera hit a solo home run to make it 3-0.

Matt Davidson led off the bottom of the fourth with his 10th home run of the season, and Narvaez drove in Yolmer Sanchez to make it 5-0. Todd Frazier tacked on two more in the fifth with a two-run shot that also scored Jose Abreu.

“As an offense, we’re trying to give that (big cushion) every night. That’d be nice,” Davidson said. “And it really relaxes them. And you can see what happens when they’ve got a lead and you let them do their thing.”

The White Sox took three of four from the Tigers in this weekend series that featured a doubleheader split Saturday. It’s a positive start to this home stand — which continues with a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox — after going 3-7 on a recent 10-game road trip.

“I'm very happy with it, but again I'm not surprised by it, simply because I think they come out every single day to try to play good baseball and do what they need to help each other out and win ballgames,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It's just their character, the way they're put together. They keep battling.”

