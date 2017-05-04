White Sox send Nate Jones to disabled list with elbow issues; transfer Carlos Rodon to 60-day DL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Matt Davidson took advantage of a last-minute start created by Todd Frazier's back spasms on Thursday.

Playing in Frazier's stead, Davidson blasted a 452-foot solo home run and reached base in three of four trips to the plate as the White Sox clobbered the Kansas City Royals 8-3 at Kauffman Stadium. Frazier said he's day-to-day after his back stiffened up on him late in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

"In the sixth inning back tightened up yesterday," Frazier said. "I was hoping it would go away this morning and nothing really got better so we've been doing a lot of stuff with it today. It's day to day and hopefully I'll be back out there tomorrow.

"I think it's one of those things, maybe a slide or something like that. You have to protect your whole body. Some precautions you take, but it comes up once a year it seems like. Then you actually build your cardio up again and you'll be fine."

Davidson said he had plenty of time to respond to the news even though he expected to be out of Thursday's lineup with hard-throwing right-hander Ian Kennedy on the mound. Even when he knows he's not starting, Davidson said he comes to the park prepared for a pinch hit or late-game substitution in case he's needed. If that's the case, Davidson normally warms up around the middle of the contest. Davidson learned about an hour before first pitch Thursday of Frazier's absence and started to prepare.

After taking several close pitches for balls in the second inning, Davidson belted a 2-2 changeup from Kennedy into the waterfall in left-center field. The homer snapped an 0-for-17 spell for Davidson.

Two innings later, Davidson singled to center. He also drew an eighth-inning walk against Travis Wood.

"You've got to come to the park ready to play every day," Davidson said. "I do. But usually if I'm not starting I'll get ready around the fourth or fifth. Just had to move it up, but they gave me enough time to know I was playing. Just got ready and did the same thing."