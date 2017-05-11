White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson deals with death of close friend

Tim Anderson has spent the last several days dealing with the sudden death of a close friend.

The White Sox shortstop said Wednesday that he’s been affected by the death of friend Branden Moss, who was shot and killed on Saturday night.

“That’s definitely really bothering me, just because we had a bond,” Anderson said. “I know he’s in a better place, but I continue to play, have fun and do it for him.

“We definitely had a very tight bond. He was very close to me, more so a brother. We’re talking seven-plus years of a great relationship. He’s my baby’s God dad, and I’m his daughter’s God dad. It was that type of bond.”

Moss, 23, was reportedly shot after he came to the aid of an assault victim early Sunday morning outside of a bar near the University of Alabama campus. The White Sox held Anderson out of the lineup on Sunday at Baltimore so he could mourn. Normally upbeat and quick to smile, Anderson has been quiet and visibly shaken the past few days. Anderson said he inscribed Moss’s initials on his hat. He also has shared several photos of himself with Moss and their children via social media.

“Just tears, hurt,” Anderson said. “It was tough, just to think about the last conversation and text we had was real tough.

“He means a lot to me. He was a special part of my life. I looked up to him, and we made each other better.”

Anderson’s loss comes at the same time as he’s struggled more than ever on the field. On Saturday, Anderson said he’s experiencing the toughest time of his life on the field. The shortstop, who two months ago signed a deal that could play him $50.5 million over eight years, is hitting .210/.236/.286 with two home runs in 123 plate appearances.

“I was always taught to stay within myself,” Anderson said. “That’s something that has been ingrained in me. This year has been one of the toughest years of my career, just from the things that are happening in my life. It’s something I’m controlling, not letting my off-the-field issues control what I do on the field. That’s something I’m still learning. All of this is new to me. I’m experiencing a lot. But I can continue to grow and mature and become a better person, and definitely become a better teammate and player.”