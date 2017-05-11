Chicago White Sox

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson deals with death of close friend

By Dan Hayes May 11, 2017 12:08 PM

Tim Anderson has spent the last several days dealing with the sudden death of a close friend.

The White Sox shortstop said Wednesday that he’s been affected by the death of friend Branden Moss, who was shot and killed on Saturday night.

“That’s definitely really bothering me, just because we had a bond,” Anderson said. “I know he’s in a better place, but I continue to play, have fun and do it for him.

“We definitely had a very tight bond. He was very close to me, more so a brother. We’re talking seven-plus years of a great relationship. He’s my baby’s God dad, and I’m his daughter’s God dad. It was that type of bond.”

Moss, 23, was reportedly shot after he came to the aid of an assault victim early Sunday morning outside of a bar near the University of Alabama campus. The White Sox held Anderson out of the lineup on Sunday at Baltimore so he could mourn. Normally upbeat and quick to smile, Anderson has been quiet and visibly shaken the past few days. Anderson said he inscribed Moss’s initials on his hat. He also has shared several photos of himself with Moss and their children via social media.

“Just tears, hurt,” Anderson said. “It was tough, just to think about the last conversation and text we had was real tough.

“He means a lot to me. He was a special part of my life. I looked up to him, and we made each other better.”

Anderson’s loss comes at the same time as he’s struggled more than ever on the field. On Saturday, Anderson said he’s experiencing the toughest time of his life on the field. The shortstop, who two months ago signed a deal that could play him $50.5 million over eight years, is hitting .210/.236/.286 with two home runs in 123 plate appearances.

“I was always taught to stay within myself,” Anderson said. “That’s something that has been ingrained in me. This year has been one of the toughest years of my career, just from the things that are happening in my life. It’s something I’m controlling, not letting my off-the-field issues control what I do on the field. That’s something I’m still learning. All of this is new to me. I’m experiencing a lot. But I can continue to grow and mature and become a better person, and definitely become a better teammate and player.”

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 12, 2017 12:16 AM

The White Sox take on the San Diego Padres on Friday, and you can catch all the action on CSN+ and live streaming on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and player reaction on White Sox Postgame Live.

Today’s starting pitching matchup: Miguel Gonzalez (3-2, 3.18 ERA) vs. Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.26 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you’re ready for the action.

— Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

— Latest on the White Sox: All of the most recent news and notes.

Tim Anderson to attend friend's funeral, rejoin White Sox on Monday

By Dan Hayes May 11, 2017 11:45 PM

Tim Anderson is headed home Friday morning to attend the funeral of his close friend and will rejoin the White Sox in Southern California on Monday.

The White Sox shortstop said after Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins he plans to attend the funeral of longtime friend Branden Moss. Moss, the godfather of Anderson’s young daughter, was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the University of Alabama campus. Anderson said he has done his best to enjoy the moment throughout a trying week off the field and has relied on his teammates for support.

“Trying to balance those off the field things with on the field,” Anderson said. “Try and combine and let them run into each other. But for the most part on the field I’ve been feeling real good and been enjoying the moment and trying to stay happy.”

Anderson was very candid about the death of Moss before Wednesday’s rainout. Moss, 23, reportedly tried to help an assault victim outside of a bar early Sunday when he was shot from behind.

“Just tears, hurt,” Anderson said on Wednesday. “It was tough, just to think about the last conversation and text we had was real tough.

“He means a lot to me. He was a special part of my life. I looked up to him, and we made each other better.

“We had a bond.”

Anderson learned of Moss’ death on Sunday morning and sat out the team’s finale at the Baltimore Orioles. He returned to the field on Tuesday. Anderson plans to rejoin the White Sox when they open a 10-game road tip against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

“There is a human element to everything that we do,” manager Rick Renteria said on Wednesday. “Any time something personally affects you, that creates grief or causes you to pause, obviously, I think we all understand it. I think every human being on the face of the earth understands it. I think it’s just a matter of how we’re going to allow the individual to deal with that particular situation and then, you know, kind of just get through it. You never forget it. I think it’s just one of those things, it’s just life. Sometimes things happen and you just have to deal with it and you move on.”

Anderson credited his teammates for their support, calling them “a great group of guys.”

He finished 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss and had two more hits as the White Sox attempted to rally from a 6-0 deficit on Thursday. Anderson also represented the go-ahead run after he drew an eighth-inning walk — his fourth free pass of the season.

“Some pitchers don’t want to pitch to me,” Anderson said. “They know I’m an aggressive swinger and we’ve got a runner on there and there’s a time for me to start learning to be patient. At-bats like that are something I can learn to build off of. I feel like all my ABs today were pretty good. Can’t do anything about the results, but I feel like I had productive at-bats all day today.”

