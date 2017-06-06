White Sox sign veteran pitcher Bobby Parnell to minor-league deal

The White Sox have dealt with injuries to their pitching staff at both the major league and minor league level this season.
In an attempt to counteract the injury toll, the White Sox have added a veteran reinforcement to the bullpen in Charlotte.
The White Sox announced on Tuesday they have signed right-handed reliever Bobby Parnell to a minor-league deal.
Parnell, 32, opted out of his deal with the Kansas City Royals last week after pitching in 15 games with their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. Parnell compiled a 3-2 record with a 4.71 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings.
Before undergoing Tommy John Surgery with the New York Mets in 2014, Parnell was one of the more reliable relievers in the National League. From 2010-13, Parnell posted a 2.79 ERA with 35 saves in 213 innings.
Parnell last pitched in the majors with the Detroit Tigers in 2016 and had a 3.95 ERA and 1.408 WHIP in 44 games.
The White Sox addition of Parnell could serve as major-league roster insurance later this summer if the club decides to deal closer David Robertson or any pieces of their bullpen before MLB's July 31 trade deadline.
He didn’t have it all on Tuesday night, but the important parts were there for Carlos Rodon.
Making his first rehab start since going on the disabled list at the end of March, Rodon physically felt fine and his fastball touched 96 mph on the radar gun at Single-A Winston-Salem. On the DL with left shoulder bursitis, Rodon allowed five earned runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings. But the left-hander struck out the side in the first inning on 10 pitches and finished with six strikeouts. He also walked two.
“I felt good,” Rodon said. “It’s all based on health. I felt good, my arm felt good. I felt strong. It was good to get back out there and pitch again. It’s been a little while. It was fun to compete.”
Rodon has made steady progress over the last month that led to his rehab start on Tuesday.
The team’s 2014 first-round pick threw off a mound in early May for the first time and has continued to build up, including a four-inning simulated game in front of Rick Hahn, Rick Renteria and Don Cooper two weeks ago in Phoenix.
The goal Tuesday was for Rodon to pitch into the fifth inning, a plan that was sidetracked by the Carolina Mudcats. Rodon threw 71 pitches (43 for strikes) before he headed to the bullpen for more work. Rodon mostly threw his fastball and slider during the game. He worked on his changeup more frequently in the bullpen.
“The goal was to feel healthy throughout the whole thing, get up and down, work on some command stuff,” Rodon said. “We came down and threw some in the bullpen. We got up there.”
“The things I needed to do, I got them done.”
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The cautious approach continues for injured White Sox pitchers Nate Jones and Zach Putnam.
Neither reliever traveled on the team’s current three-city road trip and both haven’t thrown since the White Sox left town, manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday. Jones threw a bullpen session prior to the White Sox departure last Thursday and has since only received treatment, Renteria said. Though he hasn’t thrown since, Renteria said he wouldn’t describe Jones as having had a setback. Jones has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 4 with right elbow neuritis.
“They’re healing and moving forward with the treatments they have,” Renteria said. “Not a setback. I think (Jones) was being treated, as far as we’re concerned, with a lot of our patience, being very careful. We want to make sure these guys come back ready to go. We’re just being more precautionary than anything else.”
Jones had thrown at least four bullpens in the lead up to his latest round of treatment. On the DL since April 25, Putnam also had appeared in the bullpen several times recently. The two haven’t made as much recent progress as right-hander Jake Petricka, who has appeared in a pair of rehab games. Petricka, who went on the DL on April 6 with a late muscle strain, has pitched three innings so far at Triple-A Charlotte.
The White Sox have said all along they intend to be cautious with Jones, who has had Tommy John surgery, and Putnam, who had bone chips removed from his right elbow last year.
“They’re still recovering and just getting treatments,” Renteria said. “They weren’t picking up the ball when we first left. They’re still being treated.”
Infielder Tyler Saladino also stayed at home while the White Sox headed on the road. Saladino said last week he was restricted to physical therapy for his sore back while the team travels.