White Sox sign veteran pitcher Bobby Parnell to minor-league deal

The White Sox have dealt with injuries to their pitching staff at both the major league and minor league level this season.

In an attempt to counteract the injury toll, the White Sox have added a veteran reinforcement to the bullpen in Charlotte.

The White Sox announced on Tuesday they have signed right-handed reliever Bobby Parnell to a minor-league deal.

ROSTER MOVE: RHP Bobby Parnell has been signed by the @WhiteSox & assigned to the #CLTKnights. He's a Salisbury, NC native.

Parnell, 32, opted out of his deal with the Kansas City Royals last week after pitching in 15 games with their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. Parnell compiled a 3-2 record with a 4.71 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings.

Before undergoing Tommy John Surgery with the New York Mets in 2014, Parnell was one of the more reliable relievers in the National League. From 2010-13, Parnell posted a 2.79 ERA with 35 saves in 213 innings.

Parnell last pitched in the majors with the Detroit Tigers in 2016 and had a 3.95 ERA and 1.408 WHIP in 44 games.

The White Sox addition of Parnell could serve as major-league roster insurance later this summer if the club decides to deal closer David Robertson or any pieces of their bullpen before MLB's July 31 trade deadline.