White Sox six-game winning streak snapped with series finale loss to Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Iglesias doubled and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jordan Zimmermann (3-1) picked up a sloppy victory, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out five and gave up one homer.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-1) allowed seven runs on a career-high 14 hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one as the White Sox lost their six-game winning streak.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first when Melky Cabrera singled with two outs and Jose Abreu followed with a triple off the out-of-town scoreboard in deep right-center.

Justin Upton's fifth homer tied the game in the second. He then led off the fourth with a single, moved to second on Alex Avila's hit and scored on Jim Adduci's double to left-center field.

John Hicks made it four straight hits with an RBI single off Gonzalez to make it 3-1, and Adduci scored when Iglesias grounded out. Nick Castellanos finished the inning with an RBI single to make it a four-run game.

Cabrera answered with an RBI single in the fifth, pulling the White Sox within 5-2, but Iglesias' two-run double in the bottom of the inning put the Tigers up by five.

Todd Frazier led off the sixth with a long homer, bringing Blaine Hardy in from the Detroit bullpen.

Detroit's bullpen has struggled all season, but the White Sox couldn't get any closer against Hardy and three other relievers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia left the game in the fifth inning with tightness in his left groin. He's day-to-day. ... RHP James Shields, on the disabled list for the first time in his career, threw on Saturday and reported no problems with his strained right lat. After playing light catch for about 40 throws, he said that the way his arm reacts will determine if he will need a rehab start before joining the White Sox.

Tigers: CF JaCoby Jones went 1 for 7 in a rehab doubleheader for Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Jones, who went on the disabled list on April 23 after being hit in the mouth by a pitch, was making his first rehab appearances.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (0-1, 6.91) faces Kansas City LHP Jason Vargas (3-1, 1.40) in the first of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The White Sox swept the Royals earlier this week in Chicago.

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (1-2, 4.71) takes on Indians RHP Trevor Bauer as Cleveland comes to Comerica Park for four games.