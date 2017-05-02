White Sox to slow down James Shields' rehab program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox have slowed down James Shields’ rehab after he experienced discomfort during the throwing program portion.

Placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lat strain on April 21, Shields started to play catch on Friday. But with the veteran feeling soreness, the White Sox plan to temporarily halt his rehab, manager Rick Renteria said. The White Sox have no timetable for the return of Shields, who is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 16 2/3 innings this season.

“His lat that might be a little bit of a — it’s not a green so we’re going to kind of slow him down,” Renteria said. “He’s been throwing every other day, and we’re going to kind of shut that down a little bit and let that calm down and then we’ll proceed after that.”

[WHITE SOX TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Shields admits he’s a little discouraged by the process. It hasn’t gone as quickly as he had hoped after the initial diagnosis. After noting he had played catch Tuesday, Shields said he didn’t feel as well as he’d hoped. He also clarified he doesn’t need any further testing after the original MRI.

“You’d wish it would respond a little bit better than what it is, but we’ve just got to take it day by day,” Shields said. “I want to be out there as quickly as possible. My body feels good. The rest of my arm feels amazing right now. That’s the good news. Getting some really good workouts in and I’m going to cheer these guys on. Just continue the process right now — we’re going to continue to keep working right now, get this thing right.”