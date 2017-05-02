Chicago White Sox

White Sox to slow down James Shields' rehab program

White Sox to slow down James Shields' rehab program

By Dan Hayes May 02, 2017 8:35 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox have slowed down James Shields’ rehab after he experienced discomfort during the throwing program portion.

Placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lat strain on April 21, Shields started to play catch on Friday. But with the veteran feeling soreness, the White Sox plan to temporarily halt his rehab, manager Rick Renteria said. The White Sox have no timetable for the return of Shields, who is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 16 2/3 innings this season.

“His lat that might be a little bit of a — it’s not a green so we’re going to kind of slow him down,” Renteria said. “He’s been throwing every other day, and we’re going to kind of shut that down a little bit and let that calm down and then we’ll proceed after that.”

Shields admits he’s a little discouraged by the process. It hasn’t gone as quickly as he had hoped after the initial diagnosis. After noting he had played catch Tuesday, Shields said he didn’t feel as well as he’d hoped. He also clarified he doesn’t need any further testing after the original MRI.

“You’d wish it would respond a little bit better than what it is, but we’ve just got to take it day by day,” Shields said. “I want to be out there as quickly as possible. My body feels good. The rest of my arm feels amazing right now. That’s the good news. Getting some really good workouts in and I’m going to cheer these guys on. Just continue the process right now — we’re going to continue to keep working right now, get this thing right.”

Preview: White Sox-Royals tonight on CSN Plus, streaming on CSNChicago.com

Preview: White Sox-Royals tonight on CSN Plus, streaming on CSNChicago.com

By CSN Staff May 03, 2017 12:00 AM

The White Sox take on the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, and you can catch all the action on CSN Plus and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins with White Sox Pregma eLive at 6:30 p.m. before game action from the Show Me State. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis on White Sox Postgame Live.

Tonight's starting pitching matchup: Mike Pelfrey (0-1, 5.00 ERA) vs. Nate Karns (0-2, 6.26 ERA)

Click here for more stats to make sure you're ready for the action.

Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

Latest on the White Sox: Get all of the most recent news and notes.

White Sox: Charlotte Knights battle Norfolk Tides today on CSN

White Sox: Charlotte Knights battle Norfolk Tides today on CSN

By #WhiteSoxTalk May 02, 2017 11:10 PM

Set your DVRs, White Sox fans.

The Charlotte Knights will be in action today at 10 a.m. as they host the Norfolk Tides in Triple-A action.

It's the first of eight games that CSN will televise over the next two months to give fans an opportunity to watch the future of the White Sox, such as top prospects Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada.

Check out the rest of the television schedule here.

