White Sox Talk Podcast: MLB.com's Jim Callis raves about White Sox 2017 draft

The White Sox went with a heavy dose of productive college players on the first two days of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Sam Abbot, a first baseman out of Curtis High School, is the only preps player the White Sox have selected during the first 10 rounds of the draft.
With final day of the draft underway, CSNChicago.com is tracking all the players the White Sox add to their farm system Wednesday afternoon:
Round 11: Will Kincanon (RHP), Indiana State
The Chicagoland native went 5-5 with a 5.24 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP with 93 strikeouts in 14 starts with the Sycamores this season.
Round 12: Justin Yurchak (3B), SUNY-Binghampton
After transferring from Wake Forest, Yurchak had a slash line of .320/.474/.442 with a 41/12 K/BB ratio in 2017.
Round 13: Tate Blackman (2B), Ole Miss
In his junior season at Ole Miss, Blackman had nine homers and 30 RBI. He also added nine stolen bases.
Round 14: Alex Destino (OF), South Carolina
Destino belted 26 homers with 135 RBI during his three years with the Gamecocks.
Round 15: Tyler Frost (CF), Gonzaga
Frost had a .284/.372/.442 slash line with nine homers and 39 RBI in 2017.
Round 16: Logan Taylor (CF), Louisville
Taylor becomes the third player the White Sox have selected out of Louisville in the 2017 MLB Draft.
Round 17: Blake Battenfield (RHP), Oklahoma State
The 6-foot-3 right-hander made 22 appearances for the Cowboys in 2017 and had a 5-4 record with a 4.91 ERA.
Round 18: Hunter Kiel (RHP), LSU
No relation to former Notre Dame quarterback Gunner Kiel or D2: The Mighty Ducks star Gunnar Stahl.
Round 19: Anthony Herron (RHP), Missouri State
Before transferring to Missouri State, Herron had a 15-4 record with a 2.41 ERA and 219 strikeouts at Jefferson College.