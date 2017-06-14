White Sox Talk Podcast: MLB.com's Jim Callis raves about White Sox 2017 draft

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson knew he wanted to get involved with the community. His desire to do so only increased after the shooting death of his close friend last month.

Anderson and his wife, Bria, have launched a community outreach program with in partnership with Youth Guidance called Anderson’s League of Leaders. Early Tuesday, Anderson and his wife visited students at Parker Community Academy during a Becoming a Man session. The Andersons participated in a group activity where students discussed positive anger expression, one of the core values of BAM’s program.

“It feels great,” Anderson said. “To be able to reach out and touch other kids that aren’t stable in getting what they need. I know how I was growing up. I haven’t always been this Tim Anderson I am now. I know how it is, not getting what you need in life.

“Just to show them there’s a better way in life. It’s OK to be different. And to show them there’s a better route to take in life than doing what someone else is doing.”

Anderson said he and his wife hope to meet with the group twice a month. Tuesday’s session included 15 students and Anderson said he hopes they can make a trip to Guaranteed Rate Field in the future. Anderson had been thinking about community involvement. He was pushed into action after his friend Branden Moss was shot to death last month. Anderson left the team for three days to attend Moss’s funeral.

“(That) definitely confirmed it,” Anderson said. “We’re excited about impacting the youth, because the youth are our future. We want to leave a major impact on these young kids.

“It was great. I got to sit in on the discussion group and hear some of the stories and some of the things they go through in life. Some stories stuck with me, and I’m glad I was able to go out and put a smile on their face and hear some of their stories.”