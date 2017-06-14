Chicago White Sox

White Sox Talk Podcast: MLB.com's Jim Callis raves about White Sox 2017 draft

White Sox Talk Podcast: MLB.com's Jim Callis raves about White Sox 2017 draft

By #WhiteSoxTalk June 14, 2017 10:18 AM

In the latest White Sox Talk Podcast, MLB.com's Jim Callis joins Chuck Garfien to analyze how the White Sox have done in the 2017 MLB Draft and much more on the prospects in their system.

Which team is having one of the best drafts this year? Callis says the White Sox. With Jake Burger, Gavin Sheets and Luis Gonzalez providing the White Sox system with some much-needed power, Callis analyzes the potential for all three players. Callis also says the White Sox might have gotten one of the biggest steals in the draft in catcher Evan Skoug who they selected in the seventh round. 

Later, Callis talks about Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito, and how the Sale and Adam Eaton trades look six months after the deals were made.

Listen to the latest White Sox Talk Podcast here:

By CSN Staff June 14, 2017 11:28 AM

The White Sox went with a heavy dose of productive college players on the first two days of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Sam Abbot, a first baseman out of Curtis High School, is the only preps player the White Sox have selected during the first 10 rounds of the draft.

With final day of the draft underway, CSNChicago.com is tracking all the players the White Sox add to their farm system Wednesday afternoon:

Round 11: Will Kincanon (RHP), Indiana State

The Chicagoland native went 5-5 with a 5.24 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP with 93 strikeouts in 14 starts with the Sycamores this season.

Round 12: Justin Yurchak (3B), SUNY-Binghampton

After transferring from Wake Forest, Yurchak had a slash line  of .320/.474/.442 with a 41/12 K/BB ratio in 2017.

Round 13: Tate Blackman (2B), Ole Miss

In his junior season at Ole Miss, Blackman had nine homers and 30 RBI. He also added nine stolen bases.

Round 14: Alex Destino (OF), South Carolina

Destino belted 26 homers with 135 RBI during his three years with the Gamecocks.

Round 15: Tyler Frost (CF), Gonzaga

Frost had a .284/.372/.442 slash line with nine homers and 39 RBI in 2017.

Round 16: Logan Taylor (CF), Louisville

Taylor becomes the third player the White Sox have selected out of Louisville in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Round 17: Blake Battenfield (RHP), Oklahoma State

The 6-foot-3 right-hander made 22 appearances for the Cowboys in 2017 and had a 5-4 record with a 4.91 ERA.

Round 18: Hunter Kiel (RHP), LSU

No relation to former Notre Dame quarterback Gunner Kiel or D2: The Mighty Ducks star Gunnar Stahl.

Round 19: Anthony Herron (RHP), Missouri State

Before transferring to Missouri State, Herron had a 15-4 record with a 2.41 ERA and 219 strikeouts at Jefferson College.

Triumph over tragedy: Tim Anderson's leadership skills go beyond baseball

By Dan Hayes June 14, 2017 8:54 AM

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson knew he wanted to get involved with the community. His desire to do so only increased after the shooting death of his close friend last month.

Anderson and his wife, Bria, have launched a community outreach program with in partnership with Youth Guidance called Anderson’s League of Leaders. Early Tuesday, Anderson and his wife visited students at Parker Community Academy during a Becoming a Man session. The Andersons participated in a group activity where students discussed positive anger expression, one of the core values of BAM’s program.

“It feels great,” Anderson said. “To be able to reach out and touch other kids that aren’t stable in getting what they need. I know how I was growing up. I haven’t always been this Tim Anderson I am now. I know how it is, not getting what you need in life.

“Just to show them there’s a better way in life. It’s OK to be different. And to show them there’s a better route to take in life than doing what someone else is doing.”

Anderson said he and his wife hope to meet with the group twice a month. Tuesday’s session included 15 students and Anderson said he hopes they can make a trip to Guaranteed Rate Field in the future. Anderson had been thinking about community involvement. He was pushed into action after his friend Branden Moss was shot to death last month. Anderson left the team for three days to attend Moss’s funeral.

“(That) definitely confirmed it,” Anderson said. “We’re excited about impacting the youth, because the youth are our future. We want to leave a major impact on these young kids. 

“It was great. I got to sit in on the discussion group and hear some of the stories and some of the things they go through in life. Some stories stuck with me, and I’m glad I was able to go out and put a smile on their face and hear some of their stories.”

