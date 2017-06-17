Chicago White Sox

Why White Sox believe Melky Cabrera's defense is underrated

Why White Sox believe Melky Cabrera's defense is underrated

By Dan Hayes June 17, 2017 1:33 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Pelfrey delivers strong performance to lift Sox past Jays

Why White Sox believe Melky Cabrera's defense is underrated

White Sox not ruling out DL stint for Leury Garcia

TORONTO -- The interpretation of his words didn’t result in ‘Come at me, Bro,’ but that’s pretty much what Melky Cabrera meant to say.

The White Sox outfielder earned his fourth assist of the season on Friday night as another unsuspecting base runner tested out Cabrera’s cannon of an arm.

Not only did he double, homer and drive in five runs, Cabrera got Jose Quintana out of the fifth inning with a perfect strike to catcher Omar Narvaez to cut down Steve Pearce on Darwin Barney’s two-out single to left. Cabrera averaged 9.27 assists per from 2007-16.

“He’s probably one of the most accurate and consistent,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I don’t know how many assists he has this year. Usually when he tries to eliminate a runner on the bases, he has been pretty accurate and knowing he has a feel for actually being able to do it. I know when he threw I thought ‘Oh nooo … that a way!’ But he’s done that a couple of times. He can throw out a runner in the middle of the diamond, at third, at the plate. He’s a very polished outfielder.”

“He’s an underrated outfielder to be honest, but we’ve seen it a lot, and he’s done a nice job.”

[VIVID SEATS: Get your White Sox tickets here]

Aside from his first two seasons, Cabrera’s defensive metrics have always been in the red. His career Defensive Runs Saved is minus-20 and his Ultimate Zone Rating is minus-60, according to Fangraphs.com. In two-plus seasons with the White Sox, Cabrera has minus-10 DRS and a minus-21.6 UZR. But Cabrera does enough to make it hard for Renteria to find a day off for the veteran.

“We appreciate the value he brings to us in the field,” Renteria said. “He’s really grinding. He plays every day, he’s grinding. I’ve even talked about it, I’ve got to find this guy a day off, but I don’t want him out of the lineup. I do that with most of our guys anyway. But they do need a respite now and then, whether it’s DHing or just a day off. But he’s just a pretty solid professional.”

He’s also a professional at throwing out the clichés, which is why Cabrera didn’t throw the gauntlet down when asked about throwing out another base runner. Known for his sense of humor and outgoing personality, Cabrera often retreats when asked about himself and offers modest answers.

Instead of saying, “try me,” Cabrera smiled and said: “Every time I have the chance to throw someone out it’s good for me and it’s good for the team.”

Mike Pelfrey delivers strong performance to propel White Sox past Blue Jays

Mike Pelfrey delivers strong performance to propel White Sox past Blue Jays

By Dan Hayes June 17, 2017 2:56 PM

Latest White Sox Talk

Pelfrey delivers strong performance to lift Sox past Jays

Why White Sox believe Melky Cabrera's defense is underrated

White Sox not ruling out DL stint for Leury Garcia

TORONTO -- Four White Sox went deep on Saturday afternoon, including Mike Pelfrey.

The starting pitcher’s six innings pitched is tied for his longest outing of the season. Pelfrey provided the White Sox with only their fifth quality start in 25 games to propel them to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in front of 47,171 at the Rogers Centre. Todd Frazier, Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu all homered for the White Sox, who won for the sixth time in eight tries.

While the offense provided several rounds of fireworks, Pelfrey did the rest. Though the White Sox have limited his innings total, the veteran right-hander has provided them with about all they could ask for a player who signed a minor-league contract on April 8.

While he narrowly avoided a big inning in the second, Pelfrey was otherwise outstanding against Toronto. He recorded perfect innings in the first, third, fourth and fifth and also faced the minimum in the sixth after inducing a double play off Josh Donaldson’s bat.

Pelfrey nearly relinquished a 2-0 lead in the second inning when he yielded three hits. But Ryan Goins’ two-out double to deep center with two on bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double. Pelfrey then stranded a pair when he got Luke Maile to ground out.

Pelfrey allowed a run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. He lowered his earned run-average to 3.56 in the process.

[VIVID SEATS: Get your White Sox tickets here]

Tommy Kahnle also delivered a big performance for the White Sox. Kahnle took over in the seventh with a 3-2 lead and two men aboard and induced an inning-ending double play. Kahnle returned for the eighth and struck out two giving him 48 on the season with only six walks.

The White Sox offense continued to provide its pitchers early runs.

Frazier blasted a 427-foot shot off Marcus Stroman with one out in the second inning to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead. Davidson followed with his fifth homer of the week to put the White Sox up by two runs.

Abreu put the White Sox back up two with a solo shot in the sixth inning, his first homer since May 24. The White Sox scored a run in the eighth on Donaldson’s second error of the game and added one in the ninth on a perfectly-executed suicide squeeze by Yolmer Sanchez.

White Sox not ruling out DL stint for Leury Garcia

White Sox not ruling out DL stint for Leury Garcia

By Dan Hayes June 17, 2017 11:49 AM

Latest White Sox Talk

Pelfrey delivers strong performance to lift Sox past Jays

Why White Sox believe Melky Cabrera's defense is underrated

White Sox not ruling out DL stint for Leury Garcia

TORONTO -- Leury Garcia’s health is still in doubt and there’s a chance he could be headed for the disabled list.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria didn’t rule out the possibility that Garcia, who missed a second straight game Saturday with a sore left hand and hasn’t appeared in four of the previous five, could land on the DL. Garcia triggered the swelling in his hand again during a pair of at-bats late on Thursday afternoon. Alen Hanson started in Garcia’s place in center field for a second straight game on Saturday.

[VIVID SEATS: Get your White Sox tickets here]

“(Garcia) is still going through the soreness in his hand, so we’ll continue to evaluate it and assess after his treatment today to see where he’s at,” Renteria said. “We’ll figure out how he feels toward the middle of the day today, end of day, re-evaluate and make a determination. At this point, we’re not thinking about it, but I wouldn’t discount it.”

Garcia is in the midst of a career season. He’s slashed .298/.345/.459 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 200 plate appearances and produced 2.0 b-Wins Above Replacement, which is second on the team behind Avisail Garcia (2.9). Part of the reason Leury Garcia has taken off is because of a reduction in K-rate from 33 percent for his career to 17 percent this season.

Load more