Why the White Sox focused on power with top picks in MLB draft

Why the White Sox focused on power with top picks in MLB draft

By Dan Hayes June 12, 2017 11:34 PM

The White Sox loaded up on the long ball on Monday night.

After they selected power hitter Jake Burger earlier in the first round, the White Sox targeted and acquired Wake Forest first baseman Gavin Sheets in the second round. The son of former Baltimore Orioles’ outfielder Larry Sheets, Gavin Sheets produced a .322/.429/.634 with 20 home runs and 81 RBIs in 280 plate appearances for the Deamon Deacons. He also walked 44 times and struck out only 33. Burger hit 22 taters and walked 43 times while only striking out 38 at Missouri State this season. Power and plate discipline were two aspects the White Sox felt they needed to add in a vastly improved farm system.

“A lot of power, a lot of walks, little strikeouts,” amateur scouting director Nick Hostetler said. “That’s kind of the whole goal to it.

“We needed power, especially left-handed power. When you look at the pieces (general manager Rick Hahn) brought in through trade and what we did last year in the draft, the middle of the order bats were important for us. We got a third baseman and first baseman and right- and left-handed power with our first two picks. It went exactly as planned.”

The White Sox had added several position players through the first seven months of the draft, but no pure power hitters. Both Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert project to have 55 power on the 20-80 scouting scale, according to MLBPipeline.com. Last year’s first-rounder Zack Collins also grades at 55 and has hit nine homers this season at Winston-Salem.

But beyond the trio, the White Sox don’t have an overwhelming amount of power in the system.

The additions of Burger and Sheets, both of whom also grade out at 55, gives the White Sox a number of options. Burger was the No. 16-ranked prospect in the draft and Sheets is No. 60. While the White Sox selected both ahead of their projected rankings, they were pleased to nab two of the better power bats in a college class short on them. Hostetler said the White Sox called Sheets immediately after they went on their Burger run to let them know of their interest.

“We got two we were really excited about,” Hostetler said. “Both of them more walks than strikeouts. Both of them home runs in the 20s. Both of them with advanced hitting approaches. We were very excited. We were sweating a few picks. We weren’t sure (Sheets) would get to us.”

How a classy gesture from a fan and Adam Jones got White Sox catcher Kevan Smith a priceless memento

By JJ STANKEVITZ

Usually when a fan throws a home run ball back onto the field of play, it’s in defiance of an opposing player as they circle the bases. On Monday, Kevan Smith’s home run ball ended up back on the field due to a classy gesture by an observant fan. 

Smith hit his first career home run in the second inning of the White Sox 10-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles, with the ball being caught by a fan in the seats just to the right of the center field batter’s eye. The fan was able to yell to Orioles center fielder Adam Jones that it was Smith’s first home run and tossed the ball to the 31-year-old five-time All-Star. Jones then delivered the ball to the White Sox bullpen, which got the ball to Smith later in the evening. 

The 28-year-old Smith didn’t know the fan and Jones had coordinated on getting him the ball until Jones came up to bat in the top of the third inning. 

“Jones came up to hit and he was like, ‘Hey, I got your ball for you,’” Smith said. 

As for the fan: “I would love to give him tickets or whatever for throwing it back,” Smith said. “It’s certainly a day I’ll remember.”

Smith hasn’t taken an easy path to hitting his first big league home run, going from a backup quarterback on Dave Wannstedt’s Pitt Panthers in college to spending six seasons in the minors before being promoted to the majors last April. But two days after being called up — and before he could make his debut — Smith suffered an injury that landed him on the disabled list. 

It would be four months until Smith was brought up as a September call-up and finally made his major league debut. Smith has been up and down from Triple-A to the White Sox twice this year and hadn’t homered at any level since Aug. 28, 2016. 

Smith isn’t sure what he’s going to do with the ball, but it’ll be displayed in some manner at home. Either way, he’s grateful for the quick, observant thinking of the fan who caught his home run and Jones to allow him to hang on to such a special memento. 

“Chris Davis steps up to the plate and congratulates me — it’s one of those moments you have to step back and be like, ‘wow,’” Smith said. “It was a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Why isn't Avisail Garcia thinking about an All-Star bid? 'Long season, man'

By JJ STANKEVITZ June 12, 2017 11:54 PM

Avisail Garcia continues to make a strong case to make his first American League All-Star team, but Monday’s birthday boy isn’t thinking that far into the future. 

Garcia, who turned 26 on Monday, notched two hits, drove in three runs and stole a base as the White Sox blasted the Baltimore Orioles, 10-7, in front of 17,665 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Through 60 games — half of how many he played in 2016 — Garcia is hitting .333 with a .921 OPS. His 10 home runs are second on the White Sox and he leads the team with 45 RBIs. 

Those are numbers certainly worthy of an All-Star roster spot. So is Garcia already planning his flight to Miami in July?

“No,” Garcia said. “Long season, man.”

That Garcia is even under consideration for the 2017 All-Star Game is improbable given the seemingly-rigid trajectory he was on heading into this season. From 2015-2016, Garcia slashed .252/.308/.374 and averaged 12 home runs and 55 RBIs per year. 

Entering Monday, Garcia ranked 12th among American League position players in WAR (2.1) and was in the top 10 in batting average, RBIs and OPS. As of June 6’s most recent American League All-Star balloting update, Garcia had the fifth-most votes among outfielders (479,349), about 40,000 votes behind Boston’s Mookie Betts in fourth and about 75,000 votes shy of Cleveland’s Michael Brantley for the third and final starting spot. All-Star voting ends June 29.

“His approaches have been consistent,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s still seeing the ball very well and controlling the strike zone better. It’s been a good run and hopefully he adds to it as the season progresses.”

Even if Garcia isn’t in Terry Francona’s starting lineup July 11 at Marlins Park, he would seem to be a veritable lock for his first All-Star nod unless his likely-unsustainable .404 batting average on balls in play craters over the next month. The highest BABIP in the last five seasons was .394 (Atlanta’s Chris Johnson in 2013), which suggests that eventually, Garcia won’t see base hits fall in at quite the same rate he’s enjoying now. 

But for now, Garcia hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. In the third, he laced a double to center to plate two runs — one of which scored on an error, so Garcia didn’t earn both RBIs — and an inning later, a sharp RBI single brought home two more runs. 

“The balls in play for him are productive,” Renteria said, knocking on what he hoped was wood on the White Sox interview room dais. “Where the base on balls might keep a line moving he’s driving in runs and actually driving the ball. His at bats are good. Hopefully it continues, he lays off pitches not in the zone and continue to get the hits.”

Garcia is walking in only 3.7 percent of his at-bats this year, down from between 6 and 7.5 percent from 2014-2016. The aggressiveness has suited him well, allowing him to go into each at-bat with that consistent approach Renteria praised. 

“I just try to swing at strikes,” Garcia said. “Swing at strikes and don’t try to do too much, because when I try to do too much nothing happens.”

Garcia hasn’t had an extended run of success like this since he broke through with the Detroit Tigers in 2012. Despite some spurts of early success — like the five hits and three RBIs he had in the 2012 American League Championship Series and encouraging debut with the White Sox in 2013  — most of Garcia’s major league career has been an exercise in dealing with failure. 

While he’s only 26, Garcia played in his 469th game Monday night. And he’s using the lessons he learned over the last five years to take a big-picture approach to how well he's hitting this year — and if that means he'll join the best players in the game in Miami next month. 

“I have more experience right now, I’ve been in the league for a little bit and you just gotta keep working,” Garcia said. “Long season and we have to play the game tomorrow.” 

