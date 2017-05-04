Yoan Moncada feels ready for majors, but not thinking about major league call-up

Yoan Moncada’s first month at the Triple-A level went well, with the 21-year-old second baseman hitting a healthy .330 with five home runs and a .938 OPS in 23 games.
After struggling a bit in relatively meaningless spring training at-bats, Moncada is hitting like the guy the White Sox felt so confident in when they dealt ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox last December. The plan always was for Moncada to begin 2017 in Triple-A, with the White Sox — even with their competitive start to the season — sticking to a patient approach to developing all of their highly regarded prospects.
Eventually, though, Moncada should make his way to the major leagues, where the White Sox expect him to stick once he’s called up. But he’s not thinking about when that moment will come.
“My focus right now is just to play and do my job in Charlotte because that's something I can control,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “They're going to make that call whenever they think it's the right time. For me, it's just about doing my job in Charlotte.”
Moncada was named the White Sox minor league player of the month for April, and posted some other encouraging numbers with Charlotte, like his 11.3 percent walk rate and six stolen bases in eight attempts. The White Sox like the strides he’s made defensively, too.
“I feel ready and I'm just waiting for that call,” Moncada said. “I’ve been doing my job here.”
Moncada struggled during a September call-up with the Red Sox last September, striking out 12 times and reaching base only five times in 20 plate appearances. He made the jump from Double-A to the majors then; whenever Moncada does reach 35th and Shields he won’t have skipped the last rung in the minor league ladder.
"We’re real pleased with where he’s at," general manager Rick Hahn said. "The fact is he does remain a 22-year-old that coming into the year had fewer than 200 plate appearances above A ball. His development is by no means complete at the minor league level but he certainly is making a great deal of progress and we’re thrilled with where he’s at."
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Matt Davidson took advantage of a last-minute start created by Todd Frazier's back spasms on Thursday.
Playing in Frazier's stead, Davidson blasted a 452-foot solo home run and reached base in three of four trips to the plate as the White Sox clobbered the Kansas City Royals 8-3 at Kauffman Stadium. Frazier said he's day-to-day after his back stiffened up on him late in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
"In the sixth inning back tightened up yesterday," Frazier said. "I was hoping it would go away this morning and nothing really got better so we've been doing a lot of stuff with it today. It's day to day and hopefully I'll be back out there tomorrow.
"I think it's one of those things, maybe a slide or something like that. You have to protect your whole body. Some precautions you take, but it comes up once a year it seems like. Then you actually build your cardio up again and you'll be fine."
Davidson said he had plenty of time to respond to the news even though he expected to be out of Thursday's lineup with hard-throwing right-hander Ian Kennedy on the mound. Even when he knows he's not starting, Davidson said he comes to the park prepared for a pinch hit or late-game substitution in case he's needed. If that's the case, Davidson normally warms up around the middle of the contest. Davidson learned about an hour before first pitch Thursday of Frazier's absence and started to prepare.
After taking several close pitches for balls in the second inning, Davidson belted a 2-2 changeup from Kennedy into the waterfall in left-center field. The homer snapped an 0-for-17 spell for Davidson.
Two innings later, Davidson singled to center. He also drew an eighth-inning walk against Travis Wood.
"You've got to come to the park ready to play every day," Davidson said. "I do. But usually if I'm not starting I'll get ready around the fourth or fifth. Just had to move it up, but they gave me enough time to know I was playing. Just got ready and did the same thing."