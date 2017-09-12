2017 AP preps football rankings: Week 3

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Huntley 4, Hinsdale Central 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1
Class 7A
Others receiving votes: Jacobs 8, Rockford Auburn 7, Fenwick 4
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 4, Lake Forest 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Rock Island 2, Lakes Community 1, Lemont 1, Peoria Central 1
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Rochelle 8, Triad 7, Richwoods 4, Rich Central 3
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Taylorville 7, North Chicago 7, Herrin 6, Raby 3, Mt. Zion 2, Manteno 1, Genoa-Kingston 1
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Peotone 13, Vandalia 6, Breese Central 5, Newton 4
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 10, Westchester St. Joseph 9, Pana 4, Bismarck-Henning 4, Orion 3, Aurora Christian 3
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Aquin 16, Carrollton 12, Fithian Oakwood 6, Carlyle 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1, Princeville 1, Morrison 1, Moweaqua Central A&M 1