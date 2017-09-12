Preps Talk

2017 AP preps football rankings: Week 3

prairie.png

2017 AP preps football rankings: Week 3

September 12, 2017 6:00 PM

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

Others receiving votes: Stevenson 5, Huntley 4, Hinsdale Central 2, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1

Class 7A

Others receiving votes: Jacobs 8, Rockford Auburn 7, Fenwick 4

Class 6A

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 4, Lake Forest 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Rock Island 2, Lakes Community 1, Lemont 1, Peoria Central 1

Class 5A

Others receiving votes: Rochelle 8, Triad 7, Richwoods 4, Rich Central 3

Class 4A

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Taylorville 7, North Chicago 7, Herrin 6, Raby 3, Mt. Zion 2, Manteno 1, Genoa-Kingston 1

Class 3A

Others receiving votes: Peotone 13, Vandalia 6, Breese Central 5, Newton 4

Class 2A

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 10, Westchester St. Joseph 9, Pana 4, Bismarck-Henning 4, Orion 3, Aurora Christian 3

Class 1A

Others receiving votes: Aquin 16, Carrollton 12, Fithian Oakwood 6, Carlyle 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1, Princeville 1, Morrison 1, Moweaqua Central A&M 1

High School Lites Podcast: Former Bear Kurt Becker on IHSA football

high_school_lites_generic_promo_1.jpg

High School Lites Podcast: Former Bear Kurt Becker on IHSA football

By CSN Staff September 13, 2017 3:58 PM

In this edition of CSN Chicago’s High School Lites podcast, Joe Collins, Jared Storck and “Edgy” Tim O’Halloran catch up with East Aurora head coach (and former Super Bowl XX Champion Chicago Bears guard) Kurt Becker. Discussion points include the new state-of-the-art playing field at the school and how it could serve as a building block for the Tomcat program.

Also: Kurt describes how an NFL background has helped bridge the gap between football and parents who are questioning if their sons should play the game. Joe, Jared and “Edgy” also break down Week 4 IHSA action and reflect on sub-.500 teams who could turn their season around and make the playoffs.

Listen to the High School Lites Podcast below:

<iframe width="100%" height="500" style="background-color:transparent; display:block; padding: 0; max-width: 700px;" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="allowtransparency" scrolling="no" src="//embeds.audioboom.com/posts/6297384-ep-5-black-and-blues-brothers-east-aurora-head-coach-and-former-bears-super-bowl-xx-champion-kurt-becker-talks-ihsa-football-with-the-hs-lites-panel/embed/v4?eid=AQAAAMmauVkoF2AA" title="audioBoom player"></iframe>

Whitney Young's Xavier Castaneda picks South Florida

Whitney Young's Xavier Castaneda picks South Florida

By Scott Phillips September 12, 2017 8:04 PM

 

Whitney Young senior point guard opted to end his recruitment on Tuesday night as he selected South Florida.

The 6-foot-0 floor general helped lead the Dolphins to an IHSA Class 4A state title last season as he'll be one of the main players to watch at Whitney Young once again this season.

Castaneda is the second Whitney Young player to commit in recent weeks as he joins senior Javon Freeman, who committed to Valparaiso.

The Bulls are getting a natural distributor in Castaneda as he can get others involved while also hunting for his own offense. South Florida head coach Brian Gregory has recruited Chicago before as this could be the start of him looking to get back into the area after taking the USF job this spring.

Castaneda will be a major threat for the All-Area team this season as he's one of the best playmakers on a high-profile team that will compete for a city and state championship. 

Load more