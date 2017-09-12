2017 AP preps football rankings: Week 3

In this edition of CSN Chicago’s High School Lites podcast, Joe Collins, Jared Storck and “Edgy” Tim O’Halloran catch up with East Aurora head coach (and former Super Bowl XX Champion Chicago Bears guard) Kurt Becker. Discussion points include the new state-of-the-art playing field at the school and how it could serve as a building block for the Tomcat program.

Also: Kurt describes how an NFL background has helped bridge the gap between football and parents who are questioning if their sons should play the game. Joe, Jared and “Edgy” also break down Week 4 IHSA action and reflect on sub-.500 teams who could turn their season around and make the playoffs.

Listen to the High School Lites Podcast below:

<iframe width="100%" height="500" style="background-color:transparent; display:block; padding: 0; max-width: 700px;" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="allowtransparency" scrolling="no" src="//embeds.audioboom.com/posts/6297384-ep-5-black-and-blues-brothers-east-aurora-head-coach-and-former-bears-super-bowl-xx-champion-kurt-becker-talks-ihsa-football-with-the-hs-lites-panel/embed/v4?eid=AQAAAMmauVkoF2AA" title="audioBoom player"></iframe>